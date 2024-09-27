Bad News, Fellow Taxpayers: U.S. Debt Hits $35.3 Trillion

Catherine Salgado | 11:11 AM on September 27, 2024
(Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay.)

In a sobering illustration of how wildly and irresponsibly the federal government is spending money it doesn’t really have, we, the American taxpayers, are now on the hook for $35.3 trillion.

Advertisement

Over $1 trillion is required now just to service the debt, and federal spending—outrageously high under the Democratic Biden-Harris administration, facilitated by congressmen of both parties—is almost continually going up. The debt sees slight drops some weeks, but they do not impact the overall upward trend.

According to the U.S. Treasury’s “Debt to the Penny” tracker, the U.S. national debt was $35,303,965,164,452.88 as of September 25. That includes $28,194,235,452,983.90 of “Debt Held by the Public” and “Intragovernmental Holdings” (debt the government owes itself) to the tune of $7,109,729,711,468.98.

Hopefully, this spending could be reined in under a new administration, although, unfortunately, Donald Trump is also a big government spender (though he has proposed some significant bureaucracy cuts). Much of what the federal government does now is unconstitutional and expensive. Eventually, the system will collapse, especially with how much value the U.S. dollar has lost just in the last few years under Biden. This comes as America’s enemies, including China and Iran, unite to undermine the U.S. dollar's status as world reserve currency.

For Our VIPs: Here’s Why Trump Is Right to Want to Close the Department of Education

Advertisement

Fox Business explained why the ballooning debt is so dangerous:

The outlook for the federal debt level is bleak, with economists increasingly sounding the alarm over the torrid pace of spending by Congress and the White House. Interest payments on the debt for the government's fiscal year, which begins in October, now exceed the costs of Medicare and the defense budget…The spike in the national debt follows a burst of spending by President Biden and Democratic lawmakers.

As Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) President Maya MacGuineas said, “We are clearly on an unsustainable fiscal path.”

RelatedCEO Warns Kamala ‘Will Literally Kill’ U.S. Business

In fact, while about 40 years ago the U.S. debt was about $907 billion, it has not only grown to $35.3 trillion but is projected to hit $54 trillion in the next decade, per Fox.

Sean Snaith, an economist at the University of Central Florida, told Fox Business, “This is a warning shot across the U.S. government's bow that it needs to right its fiscal ship. You can't just spend trillions of dollars more than you have in revenue every year and expect no ill consequences.”

[As] interest rates rise, the federal government's borrowing costs on its debt will also increase. In fact, interest payments on the national debt are projected to be the fastest-growing part of the federal budget over the next three decades, according to the CRFB.

Payments are expected to triple from nearly $475 billion in fiscal year 2022 to a stunning $1.4 trillion in 2032. By 2053, the interest payments are projected to surge to $5.4 trillion. To put that into perspective, that will be more than the U.S. spends on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and all other mandatory and discretionary spending programs.

Advertisement

Indeed, as of July, 76% of Americans’ income taxes were needed just for interest payments.

“America’s fiscal outlook is more dangerous and daunting than ever, threatening our economy and the next generation,” Michael Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation, told Fox Business. “This is not the future any of us want, and it’s no way to run a great nation like ours.” All Joe Biden has done, and Kamala Harris plans to do, is run our nation into the ground.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DEBT DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

Recommended

Biden-Harris Set Another Booby Trap for Trump 47 But It Will Hit You Right in the Wallet Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: However Sincere, Mark Zuckerberg's Mea Culpa Moment Is a Bit Late Stephen Kruiser
Jack Smith Promises 'New Evidence' in January 6 Case Against Trump Rick Moran
October/September Surprises! Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — New York Times Editorial Board Fills Its Diaper AGAIN Stephen Kruiser
Team Biden Can't Understand How It Blew Middle East Peace, and I Can't Stop Cry-Laughing Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Kamala Just Had the Worst Day of Her Campaign
House to Probe Zelenskyy's Taxpayer-Funded Trip to Pennsylvania
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement