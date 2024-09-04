Illegal Alien Murderer Caught Living in Texas

A gang member wanted for murder snuck across Biden-Harris’s wide open border and was found living in Houston. Another victory for Border Czar Kamala Harris!

An estimate of over two million “got-aways” have managed to enter America and evade authorities under the Biden-Harris administration, otherwise known as the Reign of Error. Breitbart reported that one of these totally unvetted foreign criminals was arrested in March for drunk driving, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents subsequently identified him as a truly dangerous criminal.

This serial criminal benefited from Democrats’ open border mania and engaged in behavior that could have added yet another killing to his list:

Alexis Bladimir Canizales Romero, a 27-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, first crossed the southern border in March 2020 near Hidalgo, Texas. Thanks to former President Donald Trump’s border control known as Title 42, Canizales Romero was immediately expelled to Mexico. Later, on an unknown date, Canizales Romero crossed the border again as a “got-away” — those that are unknown to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) but who successfully get across… [ICE] found that he is an MS-13 gang member wanted in El Salvador for aggravated femicide, aggravated homicide, and unlawful association.

ICE agents placed a detainer on the gang member, so authorities turned Canizales Romero over into ICE custody the following day.

Again, there are likely more than two million got-aways in America. We know the millions of “vetted” migrants still include thousands of criminals, foreign agents, and even terrorists — God alone knows how many such threats are among those who escaped authorities altogether.

At least Canizales Romero faced some consequences for his actions, unlike other illegal aliens, who have been released despite serious crimes or threatening actions (like the terror watchlist illegal who breached Quantico Marine Base):

In July, a federal immigration judge ordered Canizales Romero deported from the U.S. On August 30, Canizales Romero was deported by ICE agents to El Salvador to face murder charges.

Now if only we could be sure he wouldn’t cross the border again.

Last month, The Heritage Foundation noted how utterly catastrophic Kamala Harris’s failure with the border is:

Over the last 3 1/2 years, the Biden-Harris administration has released approximately 75% of the more than 11 million illegal aliens encountered at our borders, and that doesn’t include the more than 2 million known got-aways. pic.twitter.com/zBDe4n5cbU — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) August 19, 2024

There is an illegal alien crime wave inundating America. In Colorado and California, roving gangs have taken over apartment buildings and tried to hijack school buses. The Biden-Harris administration has put us all at risk with their pro-illegal alien policies.

