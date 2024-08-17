Score: Biden Admin’s LGBTQ Title IX Idiocy Blocked by SCOTUS

In a win for women’s sports, the U.S. Supreme Court did not allow the enforcing of the Biden-Harris administration’s radical anti-women, pro-LGBTQ Title IX updates on states that blocked the nightmare.

After the Olympics, when the physical danger and rank injustice of biological males in female sports were on full display, it is particularly encouraging that the Supreme Court refused to let the Biden-Harris administration enforce that insanity on Republican states. As Just the News reported, the Court came through for female athletes and states’ rights in a 5-4 decision.

The three radical leftist justices and, for some silly reason, Justice Neil Gorsuch dissented from the majority. But fortunately all five of the other justices made the right decision. “On this limited record and in its emergency applications, the Government has not provided this Court a sufficient basis to disturb the lower courts’ interim conclusions that the three provisions found likely to be unlawful are intertwined with and affect other provisions of the rule,” the unsigned ruling declared.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, with her usual intellectual brilliance, complained, “By blocking the Government from enforcing scores of regulations that respondents never challenged and that bear no apparent relationship to respondents’ alleged injuries, the lower courts went beyond their authority to remedy the discrete harms alleged here.” Except the injuries to female athletes from allowing biological males in their sports are very real. The Olympics made that abundantly clear.

At the Olympics, biological males took gold and silver women’s boxing medals. Italy’s Angela Carini conceded her match almost as soon as she went up against Algeria’s Imane Khelif, because the latter (a biological male) hit so hard she was afraid of serious injury.

Even worse is when “transgenders,” men pretending to be women, demand to participate in women’s sports. The website SheWon.org claims that the number of women’s medals, records, scholarships, and other awards and opportunities stolen by biological male athletes is 1055. That’s across 522 competitions and 37 sports.

Furthermore, women and girls have been badly injured by male athletes pretending to be women. On Aug. 1, Catholic Medicine reported, “Female volleyball player, 17, left paralyzed with brain damage by transgender opponent who ‘cackled with delight’ after knocking her to [the] ground.” He hit the girl in the face with a ball. That girl’s life was ruined so a mentally ill male could glory in his greater physical strength and play-act as a female. Her dream of a volleyball college scholarship was wrecked. How disgusting.

Another example from a few months ago is of a bearded “transgender” who participated in multiple sports on female teams. The biological male knocked down a rival while playing basketball and was suspended from the female rowing team for staring at a topless girl who was in the changing room.

These are the sick, abusive men whom the Biden-Harris administration wants to protect and promote. Thank goodness at least some states, with the backing of the Supreme Court, are standing up against the abuse.