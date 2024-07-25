Kamala Makes Cameo on Child-Grooming RuPaul Drag Race

Kamala Harris made a cringey and creepy cameo on "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars" to tout her campaign. This is especially disturbing considering RuPaul has multiple times been exposed for sexualizing young kids.

The New York Post shared Kamala’s cameo, which showed the Democrat VP and now presidential candidate sitting on a sofa surrounded by cast from "RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars." Kamala beamed and chuckled with freaks who glorify sexual perversion and grooming youth. No parent should vote for this wacky, woke woman.

Harris began her cameo by claiming an attack on freedom, totally ignoring the fact her party is in power and is responsible for rights-crushing actions: “Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride.” As she babbled, the camera showed the faces of the drag show’s cast members, including RuPaul, awkwardly smiling or nodding.

“So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone,” Kamala blathered on. “We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov.” One cast member jumped in with the sacrilegious exclamation, “Can I get an amen?” “Amen,” the whole group said, Kamala gesturing wildly with her hands. Apparently even RuPaul isn’t woke enough to add “awomen.”

“Now on with the show,” Kamala said, trying to show as much of her teeth as possible in a very fake smile. “And remember,” one of the cast members broke in, before eliciting Kamala’s cackling laugh by holding his or her or zir register to vote sign upside down: “you better vote.”

Libs of TikTok shared a video Thursday that highlights exactly why no politician should be on RuPaul’s show. Libs of TikTok explained the clip, “A young child practicing to be a drag queen performs provocative dances with drag queens at Rupaul's Drag Con while adults clap along. This is what RuPaul's Drag Org promotes. Kamala just launched her presidential campaign on Rupual's Drag Race. Kamala supports this.” Yet another major reason NOT to vote for the cackling cretin.

In January, RuPaul received an Emmy award for “Outstanding Reality Competition Program.” He used his acceptance speech to promote the brainwashing of young kids through Drag Queen Story Hours, saying, “If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her, because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you.” We have a word for men like this, and it rhymes with bedo.

Jinkx Monsoon, also of RuPaul’s Drag Race, previously sneered at conservatives who object to such child grooming. Meanwhile, last year, Build-a-Bear Workshop and RuPaul partnered to produce a teddy bear honoring the drag performer. The bear was originally advertised on the company’s main website, but was then found specifically on the 18+ “Bear Cave” section.

Kamala Harris proudly supports sexualizing kids, and for that fact alone should never be president.