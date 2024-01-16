RuPaul Promotes Drag Queen Story Hour While Making Emmy Acceptance Speech

Our culture today is morally bankrupt. I feel confident making such a pronouncement for a number of reasons, but today, we're going to focus on the agenda of the transgender movement and how it is being shoved down the throats of America via the entertainment industry. Particularly, by folks like drag queen RuPaul and others like him who have worked hard to try and normalize a wide variety of sexual deviancy that has infected the minds of young people from coast to coast.

A phenomenon known as the "Drag Queen Story Hour" has been in the news a lot over the last couple of years, and rightly so. It's a prime example of the attempts being made by sexual deviants and degenerates to groom and sexualize children and convince them that these kinds of activities are normal.

For those unfamiliar with this activity, it's when biological males go to either public libraries or school libraries and read stories to children, which usually contain some sort of pro-LGBTQ message, while wearing all manner of women's clothing and caking their faces with so much makeup they look a four-dollar hooker.

Fortunately, parents in this country are waking up to the insanity being promoted by these individuals and leftists in general and have spoken out against such events and the overall exposure of kids in elementary school to sexual topics.

A “Drag Queen Story Hour” event at a Dallas, Texas, library featured two drag queens, one of whom read the story "What Color Is Your Underwear?" to small children. https://t.co/xb9ob4EGQ1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 21, 2019

RuPaul, a popular, long-time drag queen entertainer, recently took an opportunity to promote such events while accepting an Emmy award for "Outstanding Reality Competition Program."

Here's more from Breitbart:

In New Jersey, a drag queen performer, who also happens to be a school board member, has complained the passage of increasing laws restricting drag queen performances for children as a “disservice to young minds,” Breitbart News reported. More than 12 states have laws restricting public drag queen performances, a fact RuPaul says amounts to a scare campaign, as he outlined in his speech.

“If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her, because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you,” RuPaul stated during the acceptance speech.

RuPaul’s Drag Race previously won this category four years in a row between 2018 and 2021. The Human Rights Campaign lauded the speech “on the importance of protecting our power as LGBTQ+ people in the face of anti-drag attacks.”

During an interview in 2020 on the "CBS Mornings" television program, RuPaul was asked if he ever thought he would see LGBTQ and drag queens as accepted in modern culture as they have become. He replied, "I don't know how accepted it is."

“At our core, we’re all really still the same. … We’re more polarized in our country than I think I’ve ever witnessed in my lifetime," he added.

The bottom line here is this form of deviancy should not be accepted in mainstream culture. It's damaging to society as a whole. We have been created by God in specific ways, with men and women harmonizing with one another and as a result, building amazing societies and cultures. When that formula is subverted, it leads to destruction. Just look at the downfall of Rome. 'Nuff said.

Related: Most Americans Believe Parents Have the Right to Opt Out of Objectionable Curriculum

One of the champions from the RuPaul reality show, "RuPaul's Drag Race," Jinkx Monsoon, said that conservatives were simply using kids as political shields when it comes to talks concerning child grooming. "What the GOP is doing is objectively evil," Monsoon said.

There's something wrong with a person who thinks the bad guys are the ones trying to keep the innocence of kids intact when it comes to sexuality. In fact, it makes Monsoon, real name Jerick Hoffer, look like he supports the normalization of sexual deviancy and the sexualization of children. Makes you wonder why he's defending this practice, right? It's odd.

Let's hope parents continue to wake up and fight back against kids being exposed to this kind of junk.