Border Patrol Union Exposes Biden’s Debate Lie

Catherine Salgado | 11:05 PM on June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Joe Biden’s rambling mumbles during the CNN presidential debate included a claim that the Border Patrol endorsed him. The problem? It’s a flat-out lie.

Considering how utterly catastrophic Biden’s border policy has been, with hordes of illegal aliens, including criminals and terrorists, flooding into the U.S., it is not surprising that the Border Patrol did not, in fact, endorse Dementia Joe Biden. What is surprising, and completely embarrassing, is that Biden actually claimed that the Border Patrol did endorse him during the debate. It was a lie immediately fact-checked by the Border Patrol Union, which has, in reality, specifically promoted Donald Trump!

Advertisement

While incoherently slurring about supposed asylum seekers, Biden interrupted himself to assert, “By the way, the Border Patrol endorsed me, endorsed my position.” And … five Pinocchios for the zombie with hair plugs! The national U.S. Border Patrol Union (NBPC) fired back on Twitter, “To be clear, we never have and never will endorse Biden.”

In reality, NBPC has specifically promoted Donald Trump. “Radical leftists upset because we told Biden to keep our name out of his mouth. We don't give a damn about their feelings. Biden has destroyed the border. Americans are suffering because of it,” the Union posted in March. “So here is our olive branch to the radical left: TRUMP!”

In February, the Border Patrol Union posted, “President Trump treats BP agents with respect, supports their mission and listens to their ideas. Biden falsely accuses agents of crimes, burned the border to the ground and only listens to his radical leftist base. See the difference?”

Advertisement

RelatedObama’s ICE Director Admits ‘Sheer Volume’ of Illegals Makes Vetting Difficult

Speaking of February, between the time Biden took office and February 2024, a staggering 7.2 million illegals entered the U.S., which is a higher number than the population of 36 states. Our border is a catastrophe thanks to Joe Biden, and it’s no surprise that his assertion of being endorsed by the Border Patrol was a complete and shameful lie.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: BORDER DEBATES DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BORDER PATROL

Recommended

Biden's Debate Train Wreck Has Democrats Panicking Matt Margolis
Who Thought It Was a Good Idea to Let Biden Debate? Matt Margolis
Comments from the Common Man: My Thoughts on the Debate Lincoln Brown
MTG Plays Hacky-Sack With Aussie Anchor's Head Lincoln Brown
The Biden Campaign Must Be Freaking Out Over This News Matt Margolis
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Tonight's Debate but Were Afraid I'd Tell You Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 228: Comedian Ellen Karis Talking About Trump, NYC, Crime and Comedy
Notes From Exile: Tourism and Tourists
Hillary Clinton Needs Some Serious Therapy
Advertisement