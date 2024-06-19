Biden Associate: Israel Must Let Hamas Win

A Joe Biden associate has just made the stunning and utterly loathsome argument that Israel must give up and let terrorist Hamas — the terror group that slaughtered over a thousand Israelis and vowed Israel’s destruction — declare victory.

Nazism is alive and well at The New York Times, where Thomas L. “Tom” Friedman published his new opinion column, “American Leaders Should Stop Debasing Themselves on Israel,” in which he insists that Israel must let an evil jihadi group committed to genocide win the current conflict. After hysterically smearing the current Israeli government as “far-right” because it wants to survive, and promoting Biden as the man who could end the war (if he becomes even more anti-Israel), Friedman used the phrase “between the river and the sea,” a terrorist genocidal chant. He wrote, “Yes, yes, I can hear the criticism from the war hawks right now: ‘Friedman, you would let Hamas’s leader, Yahya Sinwar, come out of his tunnel and declare victory?’ Yes, I would.”

Friedman’s utterly insufficient justification for this insanity seems to be that this would supposedly enable Israel to get back its hostages. Hamas has refused all hostage deals and will not even confirm how many of the hostages are still alive. Not only that, but Hamas has proved repeatedly over the years that any ceasefire with Israel is entirely one-sided, and will not halt Hamas’s terrorist activities.

None of that appears to bother Friedman. “This is ultimatum time. Biden should be telling Israel that it should accept Hamas’s key demand: Totally end the war now and withdraw from Gaza in exchange for the return of all Israeli hostages. Israel cannot think straight while Hamas holds its people,” Friedman dictated out of his infinite wisdom. Incredible to think this man gets paid to write such bilge.

Friedman particularly hates Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of having “sold his soul” to partner with “Jewish extremists … who reject any partnership with the Palestinian Authority.” There is nothing extreme about such a rejection, since the PA financially incentivizes and rewards Hamas terrorists with millions of dollars through its “Pay-for-Slay” program.

Friedman used Gazan propaganda, calling Israel’s Judea and Samaria the “West Bank” and pretending the so-called “Palestinians” should own that land. The columnist also promoted Biden’s catastrophic plans and attacked Orthodox Jews. According to Breitbart and Politico, Friedman is a “conduit” for White House opinions and a “close associate” of Joe “Back-Stabbing Israel” Biden. Old Joe and co. must truly be desperate for the Muslim vote in Michigan.

Hamas very proudly raped, tortured, kidnapped, and murdered over a thousand Israelis on Oct. 7, including little children and babies. This was the horrific culmination of years of Islamic terrorist attacks on innocent Israelis. Yet, nearly three-fourths of Palestinians still supported Hamas and its Oct. 7 actions as of March. A Hamas leader vowed to repeat its atrocities “again and again” until Israel is obliterated — but Friedman thinks Israel’s surrender will bring peace to the Middle East? He asserts that allowing Hamas to claim victory will allow Palestinians to turn their hatred on Hamas and reject its leadership. Friedman’s description of the situation in Gaza is outrageously out of touch with reality.

Perhaps that’s not surprising, as Friedman clearly hates Israel and especially Orthodox Jewish Israelis. He totally ignores the fact that the Jewish nation of Israel originally existed some thousand years before Islam was invented and that the Arabs now calling themselves “Palestinians” have no right to the land. Friedman literally claimed that it would be worse for Israel to control Gaza than for terrorist Hamas to do so:

And to Israelis who would ask, “Friedman, are you crazy, you would let [Hamas’s] Sinwar run Gaza again?” my answer would again be — yes, for now. The alternatives — Israel running Gaza or Gaza becoming another Somalia — are far worse. Netanyahu’s idea that some perfect Palestinians — who are neither members of Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority — will run the place for Israel is a fantasy. The only people who can defeat Hamas are the Palestinians of Gaza.

Except that most of the people of Gaza have no intention of doing so.

200 days 💔



We will never forget what Hamas did to our families.



We will never forget what they did to our children.



We will never forget what they did to humanity.



We will never forget what they did and continue to do to the hostages.



We will not rest until all of the… pic.twitter.com/86M2oPImEc — Israel ישראל (@Israel) April 23, 2024

The Lord God promised Abraham, father of the Jewish people (Gen.12:3), “I will bless them that bless thee, and curse them that curse thee.” And again, God promises of Israel’s ancient enemies, now long gone, (Zach.9:5-6), “Ascalon shall see, and shall fear, and Gaza, and shall be very sorrowful: and Accaron, because her hope is confounded: and the king shall perish from Gaza, and Ascalon shall not be inhabited. And the divider shall sit in Azotus, and I will destroy the pride of the Philistines.” May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Israel do the same in our own day, and the evil machinations of those such as Friedman and Biden come to naught.