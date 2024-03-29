This Good Friday, 100s of J6ers Still in Prison

This Good Friday, when Christians remember the arrest, Passion, and death of Christ, hundreds of Americans are still in prison, some for years without trial.

No one can ever claim total innocence or undue persecution as Christ could, since He was the perfectly sinless God-man. But injustice is certainly occurring in modern America as it did in ancient, Roman-ruled Israel that first Good Friday. In fact, injustice and government weaponization seem unfortunately to be a defining feature of the Biden administration, the modern reincarnation of the Pharisees and Roman officials who placed political considerations over objective justice and truth.

Like Pontius Pilate some 2,000 years ago, radical leftists in government seem to be unaware of “what is truth.” Nor do they care. Jan. 6 protester Adam Johnson, a father of five, highlighted the nature of America’s new two-tiered justice system in a piece last year. Johnson was caught on camera smiling and waving while carrying then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) podium through the Capitol rotunda on Jan. 6. He was arrested, isolated, and denied basic hygiene and necessities. This tallies with other J6 prisoners' reports of inhumane conditions, being denied not only rights but necessities like medical care, and being treated worse than terrorists.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Scruggs informed Johnson, “Everyone should be held accountable for their crimes.” This to a man who simply entered an open Capitol door and moved furniture. Johnson said he had to endure various punishments, including an ankle monitor, travel restrictions, and random drug tests. Yet when Scruggs was later arrested for violently attacking a motorist with a deadly weapon in a road rage incident, even stabbing another motorist, he was able to post bail within 24 hours and no conditions were set for his release. More than 1,300 individuals have been arrested in connection with Jan. 6, and some of them didn’t even enter the Capitol.

Leftist DAs release violent criminals onto our streets every single day, and BLM, Antifa, and radical pro-abortion protesters faced almost no consequences for burning down cities or attacking churches and pro-life centers. Thousands of illegal aliens violate our laws to enter the country every single day and receive federal freebies, even though thousands of illegal aliens also commit serious crimes in the United States. We all understand that prosecution for crimes is influenced by the accused individual’s political affiliations (or potential affiliations, in the case of illegals).

And yet, for all the disturbing double standards, Johnson was one of the lucky Jan. 6 protestors; he wasn't sentenced to many years in jail, as I previously reported:

A peaceful 69-year-old cancer patient who was present on Jan. 6 went to jail. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was unarmed, peaceful, and never entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for “seditious conspiracy.” Richard Barnett, who carried — but did not use — a walking stick that doubled as a stun gun on Jan. 6 and was photographed at Nancy Pelosi’s desk, received a 4.5-year jail sentence. A Green Beret Jan. 6 whistleblower was handed a seven-year prison sentence after he “trespassed” at the Capitol. Former Proud Boys leader and Purple Heart recipient Joseph Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison because he tore down a fence. These are just a few examples.

Peaceful protestor Raymond Chambers entered the Capitol for only three minutes on Jan. 6, 2021, but he now faces jail time; and several other J6ers with “viable defenses” were convicted around the same time. Jan. 6 prisoner Jake Lang has been in jail for three years, often in reportedly abusive prison conditions, without trial. He and other J6ers, including Philip Anderson, recently said on Twitter/X that they cannot expect objective justice as long as Joe Biden is in office. Regardless of whether a January 6 prisoner actually did commit violent crimes or is completely innocent, he has certain rights under the Constitution, including the right to a speedy trial. That right is being violated.

Pray for the Jan. 6 prisoners and their families this Good Friday, that God be with them and that objective justice be served.