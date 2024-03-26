Hypocrisy: Biden WH 'Concerned' About Venezuelan Ballot Candidate Exclusion

How do you spell hypocrite? D-E-M-O-C-R-A-T. The Biden White House press secretary is quite worried about — wait for it — the ruling Venezuelan president’s attempts to exclude his political opponent from the ballot. Sort of like, oh, I don’t know, the Democrats’ attempt to kick Trump off the ballot and send him to jail?

Advertisement

Dictatorial Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, successor of the socialist Hugo Chavez, doesn’t want to face his election opponent Corina Yoris on fair terms, perhaps due to favorable polls for the opposition, according to Breitbart. Maduro appears to have had a similar idea to the one Democrats in America had — just make sure Yoris (who took Maria Corina Machado’s place in the election) can’t be on the ballot.

Breitbart explained that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, “Obviously, we’re deeply concerned by the National Electoral Council’s decision to prevent the registration of … the democratic opposition party’s candidate, Dr. Corina Yoris.”

KJP continued her thoroughly ironic comments: “We are wor[k]ing with other members of the international community to ensure that Venezuelans can participate in inclusive and competitive elections and urge representatives of Maduro to allow all candidates to run. We support the will and right of Venezuelans and the Venezuelans’ political parties to select presidentical candidates. We are monitoring the situation closely. ”

If only the Biden administration, and the Democratic Party as a whole, supported allowing Americans to choose their own leaders in competitive elections. Perhaps then the Jan. 6 prisoners, pro-lifers, and other political dissidents would not be locked up in jail, and perhaps Trump would not be the victim of incessant lawfare.

Advertisement

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Previous Target of DOJ’s Trump Legal Hit Squad Alleges Witness Payoff Scheme

Democrat-run Colorado removed Trump from the 2024 ballot, and that plan had to be foiled by the U.S. Supreme Court. Democrats in Maine and Illinois attempted the same move. Meanwhile, Trump faces multiple other cases, thanks to corrupt leftist DAs like Alvin Bragg and Fani Willis, and federal hacks like DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith. And, as PJ Media’s Athena Thorne explained, there is evidence the Biden White House coordinated with the attack dogs on these cases. Biden and his handlers bear responsibility for the lawfare campaign against Biden’s leading presidential opponent, Trump.

Trump did just win a victory in his “fraud” case, which rested on a bogus assessment of his property’s worth, but he still has very expensive payouts and other lawsuits.

Related: Biden's Shocking, 'Clear, Obvious Coordination' in Cases Against Trump. Try to Look Surprised.

Trump isn’t the only target of the weaponized federal justice system. Former advisors, lawyers, and employees of Trump, including John Eastman, Peter Navarro, and Jeff Clark, are also being mired in a morass of legal suits. The Jan. 6 political prisoners, meanwhile, have been denied not only their rights but even basic necessities as they endure abusive prison conditions, some for years on end without even going to trial. Almost 100 new J6 arrests have been made just this year, for over 1,350 individuals charged altogether.

Advertisement

The Democrat Biden White House has no leg to stand on when it comes to lecturing about not excluding political opponents from an election. Then again, Dementia Joe Biden never does have a steady leg to stand on…