UN Secretary-General Demands End to ‘Fossil Fuel,’ Claims It’s ‘Inevitable’

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General demands a total phase out of fossil fuels — to stop a “climate crisis” that doesn’t actually exist. How dare you own a car despite the fact there’s weather, you cretinous serf!

Speaking at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos 2024 conference, António Guterres condescendingly lectured about his favorite topic (when he’s not supporting Palestinian jihadis against Israel): the alleged crisis of climate change. Because climate alarmists have only been dead wrong for 50+ years, so we know they’re right this time. “2023 went down as the hottest year on record,” Guterres lied. “But it could be one of the coolest years [of] the future.”

From there he started to bash fossil fuels. “The media has recently reported that U.S. fossil fuel industry has launched yet another multi-million dollar campaign to kneecap progress and keep the oil and gas flowing indefinitely,” Guterres gloomily noted. “Let me be very clear again. The phase-out of fossil fuels is essential and inevitable. No amount of… scare tactics will change that. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late.” Cue the doom drums.

“But we must now act to ensure a just and equitable transition to renewable energy,” Guterres added. This is the man who promotes terrorist propaganda against Israel and is practically in love with the mass-murdering Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Of course, Guterres’s host WEF is also obsessed with phasing out reliable fossil fuels, falsely claiming climate crises are the top long-term threat facing the world.

“The phase-out of fossil fuels is essential and inevitable,” says @antonioguterres (@UN), outlining the need for global cooperation in the renewable energy transition. #wef24 pic.twitter.com/2zhllQWIMJ — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 17, 2024

There are three facts Guterres is not telling you. The first is that the “climate crisis” is mere unscientific propaganda, as Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. John Clauser recently explained. Furthermore, despite Guterres’s global warming fearmongering, data indicates the globe has been on a cooling trend for eight years. A 2022 study found fossil fuels are not driving global warming, Arctic ice is at a 21-year high for this time of year, and there’s data to disprove the “hottest year ever” lie for this year.

Government experts say it is the hottest year ever, but the planet seems to have a different opinion. #ClimateScam https://t.co/gCqmypuasJ pic.twitter.com/A9TiRf3Hhf — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) November 10, 2023

The second fact Guterres doesn’t want you to know is that there’s excellent evidence that fossil fuels actually aren’t fossil fuels — that is, they occur plentifully in many areas without fossils, including other planets and moons. By calling them fossil fuels, climate alarmists encourage the false idea that they are very limited. We’re not running out of oil anytime soon. Also, major polluter China (among other nations, including in the Middle East) will definitely not be phasing out fossil fuels, so all the West will be doing is crippling itself at its enemy’s expense.

The third fact Guterres is hiding is that our first-world, industrial, technological society simply cannot survive on so-called “green” energy (which is toxic for the environment anyway). As states like Texas have discovered with partial dependence on unreliable green energy, it is too expensive and simply cannot match the demand or needed efficiency. Unfortunately, the UN is likely to agree with WEF — which aims for you to “own nothing” — that everyone but the elites should be poorer for the planet.