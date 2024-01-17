Hate Speech, CCP, AI, and Disease X: Craziness at Davos 2024

The World Economic Forum’s Davos 2024 conference is as leftist and disturbing as you might expect. We've seen boasts about censorship, Palestinian propaganda, a Communist tyrant, and predictions about a new pandemic

One of the featured speakers at Davos this year was Chinese Communist Party (CCP) premier Li Qiang, one of the top officials in China aside from dictator Xi Jinping. The CCP is responsible for the deaths of more people than any other entity in history, and continues to perpetrate genocide, religious persecution, political persecution, and other grievous human rights abuses. But World Economic Forum (WEF) head and aspiring dystopian authoritarian Klaus Schwab was excited to have Li Qiang at Davos. In fact, Schwab brought the Chinese premier up with strong approval while interviewing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

In the midst of insisting upon “global regulations” for AI to Nadella, Schwab said, “I was very happy to hear the Chinese premier this morning making a commitment also to a global regulatory approach.” As if the CCP can be trusted, especially as it makes regular military threats against other nations! Yet United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was also promoting the CCP and its AI approach to journalists at Davos, saying, “Xi Jinping told me when we met that he can see that this is something that is very important, that the UN should be at the centre of this process.” The CCP demands all AI in China uphold “socialist values.”

Palestinian Investment Fund Chairman Mohammed Mustafa declared at Davos that Gaza needed at least $15 billion to rebuild housing. Totally ignoring the fact that terrorist Hamas and terrorist-funding Palestinian Authority (PA) control most aid and money into Gaza, and that the Gazans have proved both verbally and actively that they will never stop fighting Israel until it or they are destroyed, he advocated for monetary and political aid. The PA incentivizes terrorism — including Hamas’s Oct. 7 atrocities — through its Pay-for-Slay program. The Gazans have no right to any Israeli land, and the majority of them support jihad. But ideologues like Mustafa and WEF continue to promote propaganda from Hamas and the PA instead of facing facts. Reuters noted that, when asked about Hamas, Mustafa said the “best way forward is to be as inclusive as possible.” Because no genocidal terrorist should ever feel left out?

Unfortunately, Biden’s idiot Secretary of State Antony Blinken also endorsed a “Palestinian state” at Davos, even though the Palestinians always reject a state in favor of fighting Israel, and an Arab state was already created there: Jordan. Israel-hating Guterres joined in the calls for a Palestinian state.

Guterres’s stupidity didn’t stop there, either. He demanded a total phase out of fossil fuels, to solve a “climate crisis” that scientifically and historically does not exist. “2023 went down as the hottest year on record,” Guterres lied. He went on: “But it could be one of the coolest years [of] the future. The media has recently reported that U.S. fossil fuel industry has launched yet another multi-million dollar campaign to kneecap progress and keep the oil and gas flowing indefinitely. Let me be very clear again. The phase-out of fossil fuels is essential and inevitable. No amount of… scare tactics will change that. Let’s hope it doesn’t come too late.” He added a promotion for unreliable, toxic, and inefficient “green” energy: “But we must now act to ensure a just and equitable transition to renewable energy.” Gee, if only climate alarmists hadn’t been totally wrong for over 50 years.

Another elitist European politician who wants to control your technology is European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In her Davos speech, she repeated WEF’s contention in its new global risks report: “For the global business community the top concern for the next two years is not conflict or climate, it is disinformation and misinformation, followed closely by polarization within our societies.” Von der Leyen then went on to boast, “Disinformation and misinformation tackling this has been our focus since the very beginning of my mandate.” Adding to her apparent promotion of censoring free speech, she claimed a “responsibility to children and vulnerable groups targeted by hate speech,” especially with the rise of AI.

Another ominous panel at Davos 2024 was the one discussing “Disease X,” a totally undefined and possibly — as of now — fictional disease that the globalists and mainstream media claim will cause the next global pandemic. Even as reports circulate online that the CCP’s bioweapons program is producing a virus more deadly than Covid-19, WEF elites got together to congratulate themselves on their totally failed policies of the last pandemic and decide how they want to ruin our lives in future.

World Health Organization (WHO) head Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, whose recommendations were so disastrous during Covid-19, pontificated, “Anything happening is a matter of when, not if.” WEF’s Shyam Bishen, meanwhile, urged “good global disease surveillance,” particularly in regards to vaccines. That way the elites can have even more control over your private medical decisions and punish you for them!

There’s so much more globalist nonsense at Davos that I could cover, like the impossible aim for “net zero” carbon even though all living things (including humans) are carbon-based life forms. The main point is that, as usual, the Davos elites are not interested in improving anyone’s lives or solving the real threats to freedom and peace around the world. They simply want to spout leftist ideology while plotting how to accrue ever more power and wealth for themselves, at our expense.