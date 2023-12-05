Card. Muller: Genocidal Globalists Weaponize Mass Migration, Sexualization of Kids

A German cardinal is warning the West that “mass immigration,” abortion, and sexualization of children are among the pernicious weapons globalists are using to depopulate and erase “national identity.”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, former prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), pulled no punches when speaking with LifeSiteNews, which translated his interview into English. He warned against socialism, abortion, euthanasia, climate alarmism, mass migration, sexualizing kids, globalist undermining of the Catholic Church, and other issues in a comprehensive interview on globalist elitism. Globalists don’t see individuals, but statistics or groups to be controlled, he cautioned: “human beings are just matter, just a mass of people that can be manipulated” to these elites. “Materialism, totalitarianism, contempt for humanity, uprooting, and the destruction of people’s identity” are the features of globalism, he said.

“Mass immigration is not about helping people but about destroying national identity,” Müller stated. “They say that national identity is nationalism, which has caused all the wars, so they say they are against nationalism, but they are really against the nation.” He said that if nationalism is really behind wars, the interests and finances behind the wars must be investigated.

The cardinal continued, “They want everyone to be completely isolated and not connected by language, culture, family ties, or a native land where you feel at home.” If globalists can “destroy all that” shared culture and community and language, people can “be atomized, without cultural and religious roots and identity.” That makes them more easily manipulated.

Müller went on to talk about abortion and euthanasia as projects of “genocide” to depopulate the earth, with supposed climate change as the excuse. While pretending to combat “overpopulation,” globalists are running an “extermination program” — not unlike that of the Nazis, even though that is exactly what globalists called their opponents. “[A]nyone who criticizes this is called a Nazi by those who themselves promote the murderous Nazi ideology of ‘might makes right,’” Müller said. “The genocide that is now being carried out is protected through propaganda by equating its critics with the people who committed the genocide in the past.”

Globalist elites pervert logic and weaponize the “Nazi” label to “portray the victims as the perpetrators” and crush dissent, Müller explained to LifeSite. “What is the depopulation program other than a plan of reducing people through violence?” he asked. Such ruthless individuals “don’t care that suicide rates among young people are growing worldwide. It’s just right for them.”

The cardinal blames philosophical materialism for this callous disregard for individual human life. He cited the work of French-Romanian philosopher Emil Cioran as an example of “the most ruthless hatred of creation and of the goodness of God, spewing forth the snake venom of the nihilism of all Jacobin, communist, fascist and woke ‘elites’ of the last two centuries.”

To globalist elites, you’re just a number. “They don’t feel anything about it either. For them, people are just a number… 10,000 less is good for the statistics!” Müller described the mindset.

He said that the globalists mix some capitalism in with Communism in the West, displaying a “socialist mindset,” where “totalitarianism is merged with materialism.” In light of this point, it is interesting to note that many individuals who push a New World Order, like Bill Gates and George Soros, use the power and wealth they gain through capitalism to undermine the very capitalism that gave them success. As Müller put it, “whoever has the most money is in power and controls and pays the media.” He mentioned Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funding for German newspaper Der Spiegel. Indeed, Gates has funded dozens of media entities around the world.

The fake climate crisis and “green” activism are used as a “substitute religion” for Christianity, Müller continued. This helps explain the disdain for individual human life. “The respect for the creature is derived from the belief in the good creator and does not need a catastrophic worldview” for Christians, Müller stated. While faking concern about the environment, globalists jet around the world, and “make a lot of money,” he said.

The cardinal further called out the targeting of children. “Sexualization in general and early childhood sexualization in particular is being used to keep people quiet,” Müller insisted. “They use sexuality like a drug.” It makes young people more compliant.

Globalists are targeting and infiltrating the Catholic Church because it is an obstacle to their atheistic worldview, Müller concluded. The Church “is not just being run over, it’s being turned upside down” because it “has to run in the same direction [as globalism]” for the new socialist world order to prevail. The cardinal has confidence that truth will prevail in the end, however. “But the Church of Christ is the sacrament of salvation for the world and the vanguard against the self-destruction of mankind by negativists and nihilists.”

