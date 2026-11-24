Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California announced that he will leave Congress on Dec. 1, after the House Ethics Committee found “substantial evidence” that he sexually harassed and assaulted a congressional staffer.

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Gomez, who represents California’s 34th Congressional District in Los Angeles County and is a friend of disgraced California Democrat former congressman Eric Swalwell, lost his November reelection bid to Democratic Socialists of America candidate Angela Gonzales-Torres, nearly a month before the next Congress convenes in January 2027.

“I recognize the seriousness of the Ethics Committee’s report, and as I previously stated, I take full responsibility for the personal mistakes I committed outside of my marriage,” Gomez said in a November 23 statement.

Gomez rejected the committee’s findings but said he saw “no other alternative than to resign.” He chose December 1 as his final day to give his staff time to address outstanding constituent matters.

The bipartisan House Ethics Committee investigated allegations that Gomez made unwanted sexual advances toward a female congressional staffer during two incidents in 2024. It found that Gomez engaged in aggressive and inappropriate behavior that “could constitute criminal misdemeanor sexual abuse.”

According to the report, the first incident occurred in February 2024 after Gomez and the staffer attended a birthday party hosted by another lawmaker near Capitol Hill. The group later visited a bar in Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown.

The staffer told investigators that Gomez touched her legs, slid his hand beneath her skirt, and penetrated her with his fingers. “I kind of just was really embarrassed by it. I didn't know how to react,” she told the committee. She said she ran to a restroom and cried.

The woman also accused Gomez of pushing her against a wall outside the bar and kissing her. She said she kissed him back because she wanted to end the encounter and go home.

Gomez initially called the encounter consensual kissing. He later admitted that he put his hand beneath the woman’s skirt but denied penetrating her. He told investigators that he asked for permission and that she agreed.

The committee also examined a second incident in July 2024, when the staffer visited Gomez’s congressional office.

The woman told investigators that Gomez grabbed her and pressed his body against hers when she tried to leave. She said he tried to kiss her despite her objections. “I was trying to push off of him, and he wouldn't let go,” she told the committee. She eventually pushed him away and ran out of the office.

Gomez disputed her account. He told investigators that he walked the woman to the door, kissed her on the cheek, hugged her, and watched her leave.

The committee called Gomez’s behavior “aggressive and inappropriate” and said his actions suggested that he knew he had crossed a line. Investigators also concluded that his conduct caused the staffer significant and ongoing distress and contributed to her decision to leave her job.

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The allegations surfaced earlier this year, and the House Ethics Committee announced its investigation in August.

Gomez, a married congressman who founded and chaired the Congressional Dads Caucus, acknowledged over the summer that he had made personal mistakes outside his marriage. He maintained that his actions were consensual and violated neither the law nor House ethics rules. He also claimed he sought professional help and cooperated with the investigation.

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The committee declined to recommend censure or expulsion because Gomez will leave Congress before lawmakers can complete the disciplinary process. However, the panel published its findings so the House could consider additional sanctions.

In a statement, attorneys Lisa J. Banks and Sarah E. Nesbitt, who represent the staffer, said the report confirmed that Gomez sexually harassed and assaulted their client. The attorneys accused Gomez of abusing his congressional authority and destroying the woman's aspirations for a career in public service.

House Democrat leaders called the findings “serious and deeply troubling” and endorsed Gomez’s resignation.

“Decisive action to set a new standard for reform is an urgent priority for House Democrats,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Democrat Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar said in a joint statement.

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