One of the three teenage thugs convicted in the 2019 killing of 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors has walked free despite a history of violence behind bars and a judge’s warning that he had failed to learn from his actions.

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Luchiano Lewis, 21, walked out of Franklin Correctional Facility in upstate New York on October 14, nearly seven years after helping kill Majors, according to New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision records cited by The New York Post in an exclusive.

Lewis was 14 on Dec. 11, 2019, when he and two accomplices, Zyairr Davis, 13, and Rashaun Weaver, 14, assaulted and murdered Majors, 18, in Morningside Park, as she walked back to her college dormitory. The teenagers initially targeted another man but switched their attention to Majors when they spotted her looking at her phone.

Weaver approached Majors from behind, kicked her in the back, and demanded her phone and money. When she resisted, he wrestled her to the ground. Lewis grabbed her in a headlock while Weaver stabbed her four times, including once through the heart. Davis later admitted that he retrieved the dropped knife and handed it back to Weaver.

A potential male witness walking by ignored the attack on Majors, who screamed, "coward!" at the indifferent man, as she was being held down by the three perpetrators.

Majors, an aspiring musician from Charlottesville, Va., fought back hard and bit Weaver’s finger during the attack, but Weaver’s repeated stab wounds ultimately killed her.

Lewis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in September 2021. The following month, Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Robert Mandelbaum sentenced him to nine years to life in prison.

Mandelbaum cited Lewis’ extensive record of violence in juvenile detention, including an attack in which Lewis slashed another prisoner. The judge also cited Lewis’ participation in multiple gang assaults and possession of contraband weapons.

“I agree that one bad choice — even one horrific choice — standing alone should not prevent leniency in the case of a young offender,” Mandelbaum said. “But the defendant has demonstrated in a year and a half since this terrible incident that this was not an aberration.”

The judge declared that Majors’ murder “tore at the fabric of this entire city.”

After sentencing, Lewis entered the custody of New York’s Office of Children and Family Services. Authorities transferred him to Franklin Correctional Facility on September 15, 2023, after he turned 18.

A state corrections spokesman confirmed that Lewis qualified for conditional release without a parole hearing after serving less than seven years. New York law allows certain inmates to earn automatic release after serving two-thirds of their minimum sentence.

Lewis secured his release under community supervision by signing an agreement promising to obey the law, maintain employment, and live at an approved address.

Defense attorney Mario Gallucci, a former city prosecutor, condemned the decision.

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“He shouldn’t have been released,” Gallucci said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Weaver continues to serve his 14 years to life sentence at Coxsackie Correctional Facility. Davis, who pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery and received 18 months in juvenile detention for his role in the murder, remains at Rikers Island on an unrelated attempted murder charge.

Authorities returned Davis to custody after he and two associates allegedly fired multiple shots into a crowd in Harlem on April 8, 2023.

Majors’ family continues to mourn nearly seven years after her death. Her grandmother, Nancy Braun, 86, told The New York Post that the family still suffers every day.

“She was just a wonderful granddaughter,” Braun said. “And we suffer every single day thinking about her and her short life and how . . . how those guys were so stupid.”

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