House Republicans Propose Bill to Replace ‘Gay Pride’ Month With 'Family Month.'

House Republicans are proposing a new bill to redesignate the month of June from "Gay Pride" to "Family Month," in honor of the traditional family.

The proposed bill would strip federal recognition of "Pride Month" from the calendar, which is celebrated by the LGBTQ community in June, The Daily Wire first reported..

On June 4, Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.) introduced the legislation to “recognize the traditional nuclear family” and highlight the way “mothers and fathers play a crucial and irreplaceable role in the upbringing of their children.”

The House bill (pdf) was co-sponsored by Republican representatives including Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.), Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.), Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.), and others.

The resolution is being supported by a number of parental rights advocacy groups, including Moms for America, the American Family Project, the Family Research Council, and the Eagle Forum.

According to the new legislation, “Americans are inundated with perverse Pride Month displays and events throughout the month of June that denigrate the nuclear family,” and “The decline of marriage and family has corresponded to a rise in crime, drug abuse and other social ills."

“Our survival as a country and civilization depends on the continuation of traditional marriage and family,” it added.

Hageman’s office told Cowboy State Daily in a press statement that making June "Family Month" would undo some of the damage caused by progressive "woke" politics. "The traditional family unit is the backbone of our society, which is why I joined Congresswoman Mary Miller to introduce a resolution declaring June to be ‘Family Month,’” Hageman stated.

“This initiative reflects the sentiments of many Americans who believe that the left's woke agenda has undermined the fundamental values that have shaped our nation. It is time we go back to celebrating and supporting the traditional American family."

Most conservatives have long condemned the state-sanctioned celebration of Pride Month for encouraging immoral behavior at the expense of the traditional family and America's Christian heritage.

Public support for "Pride Month" has dropped in recent years, according to polls, as LGBTQ advocates went from pleading tolerance to forcing their ideology on families nationwide. Aggressive LGBT propaganda targeting young children, activists harassing small family-owned businesses to approve of their lifestyle, and violent behavior by transgender activists appear to have turned millions of mainstream Americans against the movement.

The fear of boycotts led by irritated consumers has caused a mass exodus of advertisers and sponsors, leaving Gay Pride events across the country with millions of dollars in shortfalls.

Former President Bill Clinton first gave Pride Month" official recognition in 1999 and has since been celebrated by former Democrat presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, while former President George W. Bush did not.

President Donald Trump supported Pride Month in his first term in 2019, but has not endorsed it since returning to the White House and has waged an offensive against "woke" Marxist ideology in the Federal government.

The Trump administration has ordered federal agencies to eliminate woke policies via multiple executive orders banning transgender procedures for minors, prohibiting men from participating in women's sports and entering women's spaces, and removing inappropriate sexual and gender-related content in schools.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Education announced last week that it would recognize June as “Title IX Month” in recognition of the 53rd anniversary of the historic legislation’s passage in place of "Pride Month." The DOE said the change would “highlight actions taken to reverse the Biden administration’s legacy of undermining Title IX and announce additional actions to protect women in line with the true purpose of Title IX."

