White Children Now a Minority in American Public Schools

We're gonna be a white minority

We won't listen to the majority

We're gonna feel inferiority We're gonna be white minority!

—Black Flag, ‘White Minority’

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Less than thirty years ago, white students comprised 63% of public school students.

Now, that figure stands at 49.7%, rendering white public school kids a minority for the first time in American history, with that demographic’s share of the student body projected to continue to diminish over time.

Related: British PM: We Censor Anti-Migrant Protests ‘For the Children’

Via Public School Review (emphasis added):

Increasing birth rates among immigrant families from Asia and Central and South America, combined with lower birth rates among white families, means that for the first time in history, public school students in the United States are majority-minority. This shift in demographics poses difficulties for schools as they work to accommodate children of varying language abilities and socio-economic backgrounds*. It has been an ongoing trend for nearly two decades – while the total number of students in American public schools has risen, the percentage of those students who are white has steadily fallen. According to the Pew Research Center, in 1997, over 63 percent of the 46.1 million U.S. public school students were white. Today, white students comprise just 49.7 percent of the 50 million students enrolled.

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*Note that the emphasis of concern here is on the migrant children of “varying language abilities and socio-economic background” rather than the native population that is being systematically replaced and, ultimately, eliminated.

(Link: Pew Research Center)

None of this is an organic phenomenon; it is the intended effect of Democrat (and to a lesser degree, Republican) policy over decades.

Democrats, in order to garner an electoral advantage by importing migrants en masse, whom they believe can be made to vote for them in perpetuity, and for other reasons as well, like cheap labor for their donors, have been championing replacement migration, in public, for years.

“The idea that whites will not be the majority, I mean, that’s an exciting transformation of the country. It’s an exciting evolution, and you know, progress of our country in many different ways,” declared Anderson Cooper.

“[Great replacement] speaks to the beautiful diversity of America. It speaks to how that population will, the demographics will weigh in politically,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi, fully masked next to her DEI pet and race hustler extraordinaire, Rep. Maxine Waters.

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Related: North Carolina Senate GOP Nominee Sports Taliban-Style Niqab, ‘Down With ISIS’

In classic gaslighting fashion, even at the same time that they’re promoting replacement migration out of one side of their mouths, they decry anyone who repeats their talking point through a critical lens as a “conspiracy theorist,” a “domestic terrorist,” etc.

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The unspoken rule is that if you support replacement migration for all the right reasons — because the evil white man has to be put in his place, Diversity Is our Strength™, etc. — you’re allowed to acknowledge reality and applaud it.

If you oppose replacement migration — in other words, if you’re a domestic terrorist — you subscribe to a “conspiracy theory” and need to have your social media account stripped away and probably your bank account frozen as well.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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