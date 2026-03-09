North Carolina Senate GOP Nominee Sports Taliban-Style Niqab, ‘Down With ISIS’

Benjamin Bartee | 9:03 AM on March 09, 2026
Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Lakeshia Alston, who, as of this month, is now the GOP nominee for North Carolina’s Senate in the 22nd district, after having won her primary running unopposed, has certain unconventional policy platforms and fashion sensibilities one doesn’t encounter in your run-of-the-mill state-level GOP politician.

On the latter score, the fashion, Alston sports the ultra-fundamentalist Islamic garb called the niqab — not the Ilhan Omar-style hijab that covers the hair but rather the full-on, Taliban-style niqab — covering her from head to toe, which she wore in her surreal official campaign portrait.

Here she is in all her glory — again, currently on the ballot for the GOP to represent the good people of North Carolina’s 22nd.  

Alston recently provided The Daily Caller with a banger of an interview, the entirety of which is worth reading.

The highlights — or lowlights, as it were — are excerpted below.

Via Daily Caller (emphasis added):

When asked what conservative principles she considers important, Alston replied: “I am down for ISIS.”

Alston five times throughout the interview said something to the effect of “I am down for ISIS … I stand for ISIS,” when appearing to refer to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). 

“I am down for ISIS. The police tell you that you gotta freeze. You have to stop. I can’t go on to another country without a passport,” Alston said. “I did experience students who did have some interaction with ISIS. And was it sad? Yes, it was very sad. I cried. I empathize with them, which is why I am for ISIS.” 

As referenced above, Alston apparently intended to refer to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) here, mistakenly calling it “ISIS” five times, which she later clarified when The Daily Caller followed up.

The rest of the interview was a hodgepodge of mostly unintelligible, garbled, stream-of-consciousness talking points and wildly ahistorical personal anecdotes.

The most amusing moment, perhaps, was her confusing Japan with China, reminiscing about a “Chinese little boy” she befriended in high school whose DNA had been allegedly mangled by the atomic bombs that the United States dropped on Japan in 1945 and who, as a result, suffered from some sort of fingernail malformation.  

Continuing:

“Are we going back to segregation time?” Alston asked in response to a question about criticism of her GOP affiliation. “Because, I’m a Republican, and I don’t really understand the aims and the values of what that party represents. So I’m just going to be taken back at what somebody looks like, because we’re used to the Democrats pussy footin’ around.”

Alston endorsed tariffs as a means of countering Chinese manufacturing dominance, appearing to frame the Trump trade policy as a tool of national security and economic prosperity.

“You know, China has monopolized off of every single thing that we use on a day to day basis. And to me, it really was making me sick, because once you start looking at it and everything is made in China. Everything,” Alston said. “My dad is an Army vet. He fought in the Vietnam War. Okay, so if my dad has PSTD [sic], he hasn’t forgotten about what happened, the World War One, World War Two. They haven’t forgotten. They haven’t forgotten about Hiroshima.”

She continued: “I went to Jordan High School—there was this Chinese little boy, and he was my friend. He was real cool. But he would show me his fingernails, and I was like, ‘Why do your nails look like that? Like, what is that stuff on them?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s in our DNA, still from the Hiroshima bombing … it’s just in our DNA until it just goes away.'”

Benjamin Bartee

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile (now available in paperback), is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Iran’s Crown Prince Is Right: The Iran Operation Is a Humanitarian Intervention
America, We Have a Problem
MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
