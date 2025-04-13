Vaxxed Healthcare Workers 27% MORE Likely to Contract Flu: Study

There’s a lot of “okay, the COVID vaccines were really bad but all the other 72 ‘recommended’ shots kids are de facto required to take to go to school are godsend” cope going post-pandemic.

Advertisement

Related: In 2025, WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

I’ll die on the hill that we’ve been massively lied to for years by the corrupt public health authorities and the pharmaceutical industry that has captured them.

And I’ll be vindicated in due time.

In fact, I’m well on the way there.

Via The Defender (emphasis added):

People who received a flu vaccine formulated for the 2024-2025 flu season had a 27% higher risk of getting the flu than those who didn’t get the vaccine, suggesting “the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season,” according to a new preprint study. The study of 53,402 employees of the Cleveland Clinic, an Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center, concluded that the flu vaccine had a negative effectiveness rate of 26.9%... TrialSite News called the findings “deeply concerning” because they suggest “harm rather than protection” and contradict public health narratives about the flu vaccine. “This Cleveland Clinic study reveals the complete failure of annual flu vaccines. Americans are tired of toxin-loaded injectable products that backfire and deteriorate their health,” said epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher. Dr. Clayton J. Baker said the study “strongly suggests the shot was outright harmful.” He said the findings “not only demonstrate that this year’s flu shot was a disaster, but it calls into serious question the whole endeavor of seasonal, population-wide vaccines for respiratory viruses.

Advertisement

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

Although I understand that anyone in the employ of the so-called healthcare profession tends to be measured in their assessment of these things out of due caution, I would challenge Dr. Baker’s assessment above in that the findings did not “suggest” that the shot was harmful; they demonstrated it.

Via MedRxiv (emphasis added):

Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%)… Influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.

Advertisement

Related: Leaked: Trump CDC to Probe Long-Rumored Vaccine-Autism Link

Notes: