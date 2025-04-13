Vaxxed Healthcare Workers 27% MORE Likely to Contract Flu: Study

Benjamin Bartee | 2:35 AM on April 13, 2025
Alain Jocard, Pool via AP

There’s a lot of “okay, the COVID vaccines were really bad but all the other 72 ‘recommended’ shots kids are de facto required to take to go to school are godsend” cope going post-pandemic.

Advertisement

Related: In 2025, WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

I’ll die on the hill that we’ve been massively lied to for years by the corrupt public health authorities and the pharmaceutical industry that has captured them.

And I’ll be vindicated in due time.

In fact, I’m well on the way there.

Via The Defender (emphasis added):

People who received a flu vaccine formulated for the 2024-2025 flu season had a 27% higher risk of getting the flu than those who didn’t get the vaccine, suggesting “the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season,” according to a new preprint study.

The study of 53,402 employees of the Cleveland Clinic, an Ohio-based nonprofit academic medical center, concluded that the flu vaccine had a negative effectiveness rate of 26.9%...

TrialSite News called the findings “deeply concerning” because they suggest “harm rather than protection” and contradict public health narratives about the flu vaccine.

“This Cleveland Clinic study reveals the complete failure of annual flu vaccines. Americans are tired of toxin-loaded injectable products that backfire and deteriorate their health,” said epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.

Dr. Clayton J. Baker said the study “strongly suggests the shot was outright harmful.” He said the findings “not only demonstrate that this year’s flu shot was a disaster, but it calls into serious question the whole endeavor of seasonal, population-wide vaccines for respiratory viruses.

Advertisement

Related: Study: COVID Shots Cripple Immune System — Possibly Permanently

Although I understand that anyone in the employ of the so-called healthcare profession tends to be measured in their assessment of these things out of due caution, I would challenge Dr. Baker’s assessment above in that the findings did not “suggest” that the shot was harmful; they demonstrated it.

Via MedRxiv (emphasis added):

Among 53402 employees, 43857 (82.1%) had received the influenza vaccine by the end of the study. Influenza occurred in 1079 (2.02%) during the study. The cumulative incidence of influenza was similar for the vaccinated and unvaccinated states early, but over the course of the study the cumulative incidence of influenza increased more rapidly among the vaccinated than the unvaccinated. In an analysis adjusted for age, sex, clinical nursing job, and employment location, the risk of influenza was significantly higher for the vaccinated compared to the unvaccinated state (HR, 1.27; 95% C.I., 1.07 – 1.51; P = 0.007), yielding a calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%)…

Influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season.

Advertisement

Related: Leaked: Trump CDC to Probe Long-Rumored Vaccine-Autism Link

Notes:

  • The inefficacy of the flu vaccines should come as no surprise given how they are formulated, which is by looking at last year’s virus — which constantly evolves   — and predicting how it will mutate, a strategy akin to looking for a needle in a proverbial haystack. It’s glorified guesswork against enormous odds.  
  • The actual reverse efficacy indicated here is very possibly due to all of the additives dumped into vaccines — such as, for example, simian virus 40 (SV40) promoters , which independent researchers discovered lurking in the COVID shots despite not being included on the ingredients list. (No one ever faced civil litigation for that little oversight, much less went to prison.)
Benjamin Bartee

Benjamin Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Read more by Benjamin Bartee
Category: COLUMNS
Tags: MAGA COVD-19 VACCINATION COVID VACCINE VACCINE MANDATE VACCINE

Recommended

Yikes! It’s Starting to Look Really Bad for Letitia James Athena Thorne
You Go, Girl! First Illegal Alien Muslim City Councilor Heads to Prison on Corruption Charges Robert Spencer
Tulsi Gabbard Said ‘Radical Islamist Terrorism’ Is the Biggest Threat, and Then This Happened Robert Spencer
What Trump Did With Obama's White House Portrait Is Epic Matt Margolis
RFK Jr. Confirms ‘The Deep State Is Real' Matt Margolis
Karine Jean-Pierre Lavished With ‘Torchbearer in Communications’ DEI Award Benjamin Bartee

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Vaxxed Healthcare Workers 27% MORE Likely to Contract Flu: Study
Trump Answers Nearly 20 TIMES More Media Questions Than Old Joe Biden Did in Four Years
Karine Jean-Pierre Lavished With ‘Torchbearer in Communications’ DEI Award
Advertisement