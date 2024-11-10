Resistance Liberals Tattoo Themselves Blue to Oppose Fascism, Spot ‘Safe People’

I don’t suppose we really needed more evidence that we have a hefty mental health pandemic on our hands in the West — that case has already been adjudicated for anyone paying attention — but, boy, has this election really ripped any remanence of a veneer of sanity off.

Via Glamour (emphasis added):

After the election of Donald Trump, many white women are feeling betrayed by the 53% of their peers who voted for him. Their answer? A blue bracelet. What started as a way for white women to subtly signal that they supported Vice President Kamala Harris for president has ballooned to a veritable social media movement… Trump has been openly racist and sexist during his entire time on the political stage, including during this campaign. Despite this, 53 percent of white women—according to exit polls—voted for him. (Brief caveat that exit polls are not firm polling demographic data, which we will have in the coming weeks.)… In the wake of this reality, white women who voted for Harris online began to post… that they wished there was a way for them to know which of their fellow white women were on their side, and which voted for Trump. Others expressed a desire to signal to women of color that they were not Trump supporters… Many white women are also encouraging their peers to not make their own bracelets but to buy them from Black-owned jewelry companies. On TikTok, a small business owner named Alicia shared some options from her company, Beaded & Balanced Jewelry, saying she’d sold more than 200 since the trend began*. She even made a “unity bracelet” with blue beads specifically for it.

*How very typical and predictable that the BLM-type race grifters are being considered in the blue bracelet hysteria by white liberal women wracked with self-loathing and guilt, desperate to tithe to the intersectional church in hopes of getting a pardon for the immutable sin of their skin color.

But this lady, who appears to have way bigger problems than a naughty orange man as president, has an even better — and by that I mean more clinically insane — idea: let’s tat our wrists blue because tattoos are “more permanent, more serious.”

Now bracelets are not enough, tattoos is the new idea 😆pic.twitter.com/iE2yWiWlVO — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 8, 2024

Videos promoting the blue bracelet tattoos are all over social media.

Liberals are trying to segregate themselves from ‘Trump Supporters’.



First, it was Blue Bracelets. Now, it’s Tattoos. pic.twitter.com/0CWpHvBvyn — Sam Mitha (@MithaEXP) November 9, 2024

Obviously, this is an incredibly stupid virtue signal that should serve as a blaring alarm for anyone in these people’s lives who cares about their mental welfare.

Maybe there’s some kind of re-education camp we can send them to in order to help them cope with the new political reality.

They love those.