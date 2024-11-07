WATCH: Sweet and Salty TikTok Tears Flow in Election Aftermath

Based on what I’ve been seeing out there, the #Resistance meltdowns this election — when all is said and done and the crack archivers who do the Lord’s work have compiled all of them into convenient montage packages — might be even more delectable than those in 2016.

Advertisement

Related: Street Chaos Imminent? Consider the Post-Election Anarchy of 2016

Which is a big hurdle to clear because, boy, was 2016 a special treat.

Will 2024 really top 2016?

PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado diligently covered a smattering of tasty 2024 meltdowns from the media class, including DNC twink Harry Sisson, MSNBC Race Lady Joy Ann Reid, and CNN’s resident respective race hustler, Van Jones.

I’d like to add a few more satisfying clips to the mix.

The menopausal gynocrats over at The View were, as one might expect, heartbroken and visibly downtrodden when the took to the air earlier on Wednesday.

Sunny Hostin — by the way, whose family owned slaves, she found out, via DNA testing made public, much to her humiliation and dismay as a racial activist — called Trump voters racist and sexist in a move no one saw coming.

The token Latinx on the panel, Ana Navarro, who cosplays as a principled conservative Never-Trumper, described the scene at Karamel-uh HQ as “very sad” on election night.

Whoopi renewed her vow to never say the future American president’s name.

The View Hysterically MELTS DOWN Over Trump’s Landslide Victory



Thank God people like this lost in a landslide. Take a moment to sit back and enjoy their spectacular defeat.



🧵 THREAD pic.twitter.com/vVf90lQArY — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

Morning Joe over at state media MSNBC, meanwhile, chided misogynistic Latino and black men for their voting crimes while the corpse of Al Sharpton nodded along.

Morning Joe is now calling Hispanic Voters racist



They’ve lost the plot



pic.twitter.com/xahcbu8Iao — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 6, 2024

All good stuff. Chicken Soup For the Soul™, even.

Related: With Trump Victory, Democrat Election Denialism Commences: What to Expect

Over on TikTok, where libs without multi-million-dollar studios and live audiences can air their grievances as well, the air was likewise heavy.

One lady shaved her head and ranted about something called “internalized misogyny” and some feminist social engineering project called 4B that she never really explained.

This woman shaved her head to protest Trump’s win and to fight the patriarchy



This might be the best meltdown yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/9DCw0uHCRc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

This treasure has informed her audience she will no longer be considering marriage to any man whatsoever because drive-thru abortions aren’t national policy… or something.

Feminist says “marriage is off the table” now that Trump won 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9iVcrmEJRU — Isabella Moody (@isabellamoody_) November 6, 2024

Advertisement

Nose-ring lib requires her medication for day after Trump election, can’t make it to pharmacy without re-traumatization.

TDS should be officially classified as a mental illness at this point pic.twitter.com/FGU0Z5C5dp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

Finally, we have this woman, paragon of virtue, pledging never again to help her aging parents with anything because they voted the wrong way.

Is this Late Stage Chronic Trump Derangement or something far worse and yet unnamed?



She refuses to ever help any family member who voted for Trump. pic.twitter.com/lySxvRpFFU — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) November 7, 2024

There are way too many viscerally satisfying clips to fully document here. But when the montage compilations drop, I’ll be sure to post them.