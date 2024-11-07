WATCH: Sweet and Salty TikTok Tears Flow in Election Aftermath

Ben Bartee | 1:47 AM on November 07, 2024
AP Photo/Don Ryan

Based on what I’ve been seeing out there, the #Resistance meltdowns this election — when all is said and done and the crack archivers who do the Lord’s work have compiled all of them into convenient montage packages — might be even more delectable than those in 2016.

Which is a big hurdle to clear because, boy, was 2016 a special treat.

Will 2024 really top 2016?

PJ Media’s Catherine Salgado diligently covered a smattering of tasty 2024 meltdowns from the media class, including DNC twink Harry Sisson, MSNBC Race Lady Joy Ann Reid, and CNN’s resident respective race hustler, Van Jones.

I’d like to add a few more satisfying clips to the mix.

The menopausal gynocrats over at The View were, as one might expect, heartbroken and visibly downtrodden when the took to the air earlier on Wednesday.

Sunny Hostin — by the way, whose family owned slaves, she found out, via DNA testing made public, much to her humiliation and dismay as a racial activist — called Trump voters racist and sexist in a move no one saw coming.

The token Latinx on the panel, Ana Navarro, who cosplays as a principled conservative Never-Trumper, described the scene at Karamel-uh HQ as “very sad” on election night.

Whoopi renewed her vow to never say the future American president’s name.

Morning Joe over at state media MSNBC, meanwhile, chided misogynistic Latino and black men for their voting crimes while the corpse of Al Sharpton nodded along.

All good stuff. Chicken Soup For the Soul™, even.

Over on TikTok, where libs without multi-million-dollar studios and live audiences can air their grievances as well, the air was likewise heavy.

One lady shaved her head and ranted about something called “internalized misogyny” and some feminist social engineering project called 4B that she never really explained.

This treasure has informed her audience she will no longer be considering marriage to any man whatsoever because drive-thru abortions aren’t national policy… or something.

Nose-ring lib requires her medication for day after Trump election, can’t make it to pharmacy without re-traumatization.

Finally, we have this woman, paragon of virtue, pledging never again to help her aging parents with anything because they voted the wrong way.

There are way too many viscerally satisfying clips to fully document here. But when the montage compilations drop, I’ll be sure to post them.

Ben Bartee

Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: ELECTION 2024

