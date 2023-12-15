Study: The Science™ Pins Climate Change™ on Human Breathing

As I and others predicted years ago at this point, the war on Climate Change™ was always going to come down to restricting basic, essential human biological activity.

Advertisement

Related: WATCH: Hillary Claims ‘Climate Change’ Killed 500,000 Last Year, ‘Particularly Pregnant Women’

Because it’s a war on life itself.

Bill Gates admitted as much in 2010, to a cacophony of sycophantic applause from his lobotomized Ted Talk audience in a speech I previously covered at PJ Media.

The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent… Now, we put out a lot of carbon dioxide every year — over 26 billion tons… And somehow, we have to make changes that will bring that down to zero… This equation has four factors, a little bit of multiplication… So you’ve got a thing on the left, CO2, that you want to get to zero, and that’s going to be based on the number of people, the services each person is using on average, the energy, on average, for each service, and the CO2 being put out per unit of energy. So let’s look at each one of these, and see how we can get this down to zero. Probably, one of these numbers is going to have to get pretty near to zero. [audience laughter]

-Bill Gates, World’s Leading Biomedical Terrorist, 2010

By adding the qualifier “one of those numbers” and not specifying, Gates maintained plausible deniability about which — “the number of people, the services each person is using on average, the energy, on average, for each service, and the CO2 being put out per unit of energy” — he meant.

Advertisement

But we know what he and his transhuman colleagues meant.

Via Daily Mail:

Whether it's eating less meat or cycling instead of driving, humans can do many things to help prevent climate change. Unfortunately, breathing less isn't one of them. That might be a problem, as a new study claims the gases in air exhaled from human lungs is fueling global warming. Methane and nitrous oxide in the air we exhale makes up to 0.1 per cent of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, scientists say. And that's not even accounting for the gas we release from burps and farts, or emissions that come from our skin without us noticing. The new study was led by Dr Nicholas Cowan, an atmospheric physicist at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology in Edinburgh. 'Exhaled human breath can contain small, elevated concentrations of methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O), both of which contribute to global warming,' Dr Cowan and colleagues say. 'We would urge caution in the assumption that emissions from humans are negligible.'

The Science™’s fatwa against breathing presumably extends to non-human animal life as well.

Confucius say: in order to protect life on Earth, one must kill life on Earth.