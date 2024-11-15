Calm Down, Everyone. Matt Gaetz Had a Perfectly Good Reason for Resigning From Congress Immediately.

Cheese and crackers, here we go AGAIN.

Have we learned nothing, America? It stuns me that I even have to say this, but Democrats sandbag their political opponents with phony investigations and allegations of impropriety made by flaky women. These tactics range up to and include prosecution and even conviction by politicized juries in dark blue cities. But even when they top out at innuendo and dropped investigations, the damage has been done. The media mill has its grist, and the narrative follows the target around forever, similar to the stench that seems impossible to wash off a pet that's been sprayed by a skunk.

Sure, Matt Gaetz looks like he might be a tad sleazy, And yes, it sounds like he has partied hard at times. None of this is illegal.

(You know what is illegal? Abuse of office and prosecutorial misconduct. Keep your eye on the ball, people.)

President-elect Donald Trump (nope, still not tired of typing those words) has come up with a clever way to put people who mean business in positions where they can reform the rotten, corrupt, politicized federal government machinery. I explained yesterday:

Trump has come up with an ingenious way to squish-proof top officials in his incoming administration: He's placing people in charge of agencies and departments who were personally targeted by those agencies and departments. These people have beef, and they're coming to DC to settle it. It's kind of brilliant when you think about it.

On Wednesday, Trump nominated Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to head up the demented DOJ in the position of attorney general. While Gaetz may not have been at the top of anyone's list for the spot, he certainly fits the bill as far as being aggrieved by the lawfare agency.

"Gaetz was a highly effective member of Congress," wrote Mollie Hemingway for The Federalist in Sept. 2022. "Then" — stop me if you've heard this one before — "all that changed with the publication of an anonymously sourced report accusing him of possibly being a child sex trafficker." She went on to detail Matt's effectiveness and political accomplishments in the House — how he had helped "win the public relations battle against the Russia collusion hoax" and thrown a monkeywrench into Adam Schiff's impeachment machinery; and, as the left hyperventilated about January 6, he "reminded Democrats of their support of nationwide riots the preceding summer, and criticized media and political overreaction to the rioters."

It's important to remember that, before the Merrick Garland DOJ threw the stink on him, Gaetz was an effective and righteous warrior. The probe never went anywhere and was eventually dropped, but Gaetz's effectiveness has been hobbled by the allegation. Now, people who are upset with Trump's nomination of the former congressman are raising the issue once again, as though it were a proven concern.

I don't know about you, but these Democrats have demolished my faith in their rotten judicial agencies from top to bottom, federal to state to local. But some people (sadly, this includes so-called Republicans) are acting as though Gaetz had been convicted of trafficking minors for sex. These people are pointing to his abrupt resignation from the House as proof. They say that a damaging House report was about to drop, which is why he left immediately.

But was Gaetz's resignation really abrupt? He resigned on the same day Trump announced his nomination, which raised eyebrows, but do we really imagine Gaetz himself only found out about his nomination when it was announced? Of course not. He had already been asked, accepted, and begun planning. And one thing he took into account was his party's razor-thin majority in the lower chamber.

Fox News reported:

"I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately," [Speaker Mike] Johnson said. "That caught us by surprise a little bit. But I asked him what the reasoning was, and he said, well, you can't have too many absences." The speaker pointed out that Florida state law gave the governor "about an eight-week period" to fill a House vacancy and that by doing so, "we may be able to fill that seat as early as Jan. 3." (Author's note: Jan. 3 is when the new session of Congression convenes.) Johnson said he's already in contact with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the matter.

Keeping the Republican majority strong in the House is a legitimate concern as Trump taps reps for his new administration:

He's the third House Republican Trump has tapped for his new administration, after picking Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., for National Security Adviser (NSA). Trump's two earlier selections prompted concerns about thinning out an already-meager likely majority for the House GOP in the 119th Congress. But Gaetz resigning early likely alleviates some of those concerns.

Nor is the House Ethics Committee probe anything new. The committee began its investigation of Gaetz back in April of 2021 while the chamber was still under Democrat control. It halted the probe at the request of the DOJ, then restarted it in May of 2023. It also changed focus: "The committee also announced that it was no longer reviewing four other allegations involving the congressman, including that he shared inappropriate images or videos with colleagues on the House floor or that he accepted a bribe or converted campaign funds to personal use," reported the AP last June.

“Instead of working with me to ban Congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations. They are doing this to avoid the obvious fact that every investigation into me ends the same way: my exoneration,” Gaetz said on the social platform X.

Gaetz made many Republican enemies when he led the successful ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Unfortunately, Republicans go after their own far too often. You never see this kind of thing among Democrats, no matter how corrupt or vile their members are.

So what's next? In the lead-up to Gaetz's Senate confirmation hearing, look for salacious leaks from the committee probe report sourced to those wacky "unnamed sources." Democrats may even trot out another frail, loopy female to give utterly unprovable and thoroughly unreliable testimony against the nominee. And even if Gaetz prevails and ascends to the AG's office, his enemies will forever invoke the stench to discredit him.