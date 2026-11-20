The governments of Pakistan, Algeria, and Turkey recently released travel warnings across their embassies in Europe. They warned their citizens traveling abroad to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to practice situational awareness. While these governments didn’t have intelligence on any specific threat, caution was nonetheless advised around Ramadan-themed events and festivals. Travelers were also warned that far-right demonstrations and/or riots could disrupt transportation.

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Oh wait, that’s not what happened. My bad. The travel advisory actually came from the American government, and the warning was for American citizens to exercise caution around “holiday-themed” events, because they can’t just come right out and say “Christmas.” That would imply that a specific group is being targeted by another specific group, and that would lead the rabble to start asking uncomfortable questions.

But let's ask anyway. Why the travel advisory? Have there been roving gangs of "Make Europe Great Again" hat-clad ruffians sporting nooses and lurking outside European Subway restaurants at 1 a.m. in subzero weather, as they do here in Chicago?

Or, rather, are we worried that one or two frisky “lone wolves” from the millions of military-age, male “refugees” currently prowling London or Paris might choose the local Christkindlmarkt to detonate his way into the chained arms of his 72 underage girls?

Of all the ways there are to leave this world, having the soothing melodies of “Stille Nacht” interrupted by a ululating maniac and a blinding flash of shrapnel is not at the top of my list.

But lest I get all Islamophobic on you, let me cover the “white man bad” box on my bingo card. Meandering on the other side of Team Crazy are the millions of ignorant white male Europeans for whom the laws of economics were never an impediment to their demands that they be provided with luxuriant lifestyles without having to do a day of work. They make common cause with the jihadi boys on the criminally naive assumption that peaceful coexistence with them is possible.

The violence becomes normalized. We just come to expect that this is the New Europe. Nobody fights back. Everyone assumes the collapse of Europe to an Islamic dark age is not a matter of “if,” but of “when.” The United Arab Emirates recently announced it was restricting its students from studying abroad in the United Kingdom, for fears that British universities are fertile grounds for Islamic radicalization.

And so the cities burn, the riots spread, and what remains of the normal citizenry is cowed into silence and submission. Until election day, that is, when they vote for more of the same. Having long ago abandoned the idea of propagating the species, the European people whose ancestors built the modern world have nobody to sacrifice but themselves upon the altar of diversity.

The Sistine Chapel? It will soon be gone.

The Louvre? It will soon be gone.

The Swiss ski lodges will soon be gone. The German beer gardens will soon be gone. The Spanish processions to Compostela will soon be gone. The concertos in Prague and Vienna will soon be gone.

The street artists atop Montmartre will be gone, and the Sacré-Cœur will be converted into a mosque.

The cafes serving Belgian reds in the Grand-Place will be gone, and the cobblestone streets will be covered with prayer mats.

The gondolas navigating Venetian canals will be gone, and Arabic calls to prayer will emanate from the rooftop of the Doge’s Palace.

The pubs of Belfast and Derry will be gone, along with their nationalist and unionist histories, and whatever Islamist faction takes over will make the Troubles feel like a gentle foot massage.

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The European travel advisories will continue until, as with Yemen and Somalia, they gradually just become permanent. And the useful idiots on the left who enable this find themselves swinging from the gallows before anyone else.

Why any American would spend money in a Europe hell-bent on civilizational suicide is beyond me. But if you must go, here are two gender-friendly tips to help you blend in with the other newcomers.

Guys, you can grow a lice farm on your chin and don one of those pretty white dresses the manly men of ISIS wear. Gals, you can get your best beekeeper suit, dye it all black, and then wear it in fine style down the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, once your male escort gives you permission to leave the hotel room.

The good news for us is that this is all happening in Europe. I mean, we would never allow it to happen in all-American cities like Dearborn or Minneapolis or Dallas or New York City, right?

Right?

Recommended: Your Honeymoon Is Over, Democrats. Look Who's Here.

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