Hockey Game Shooter Threatened Actor Kevin Sorbo That He Might Go ‘Berserk’

Mentally unstable male predators, encouraged by woke culture to claim they have gender dysphoria as a license to invade women's spaces — and worse — have been on a real rampage lately.

And we can't say we weren't warned.

The latest deadly example comes from Rhode Island, covered in full last night by PJ Media's own Catherine Salgado, where Robert "Roberta" Dorgan killed himself after murdering two family members and wounding three others at a skating rink.

The thing is, Dorgan told us something like this would happen.

Read this exchange that conservative Hercules actor Kevin Sorbo had with Dorgan just one day before Dorgan went, to borrow his own word, "berserk" at a Rhode Island skating rink.

Here's the link to the original exchange between Sorbo and Dorgan, but it will only work until and unless X decides to suspend or nuke Dorgan's account.

Before we continue, there seems to be some confusion about whether the Tgirlcuda account actually belonged to Dorgan. At least according to a proposed Community Note claiming, "This account is not the legitimate Robert Dorgan. They have made posts after the shooting, and his death occurred."

But an examination of Tgirlcuda by Yours Truly, plus asking Grok — which is wired directly into X — shows no such post-mortem posts. And the "berserk" warning to Sorbo appeared almost exactly 24 hours before Dorgan shot up his own family. If Tgirlcuda is fake, it's the "luckiest" fake in social media history. To have posted that "berserk" reply as a prank, only to have the actual person go berserk one day later... everything about it screams "real."

Since I haven't found anything yet to contradict that it's the late murderer's account, and the timeline matches the facts we're certain of, yes, I believe that the account and the warning are both genuine. Not to mention quite chilling. If evidence appears to contradict any of this, of course, I'll report it to you as quickly as possible. But for now at least, we have to assume that Tgirlcuda and Robert Dorgan are one and the same.

A scroll through the Tgirlcuda's timeline came up... how do I put this?... weird.

Dorgan comes across as antisemitic, pro-MTG, pro-Thomas Massie, and threateningly pro-transgender.

As I said: weird.

I also probably don't have to remind you that Dorgan is just the latest in a string of "trans" violence — again, I use scare quotes to distinguish between mentally unstable male predators and people actually afflicted with gender dysphoria. The previous attack was just last week, when 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar shot up Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in British Columbia. He first murdered his mother and half-brother at home before killing six more (and wounding 27) at the school.

The Wikipedia page refers to him as "her," because of course it does.

Let's call Monday night's atrocity what it really is: the ultimate heckler's veto. "Coddle my mental issues or I might kill you."

Dorgan — whose own daughter called him "very sick" — showed violent tendencies for years before he finally went berserk on Monday.

His warning to Kevin Sorbo that something awful might happen was just the most recent.

