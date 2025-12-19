It's a Very Five O'Clock Somewhere Christmas

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on December 19, 2025

It's a very special Christmas edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere, and my partner in thoughtcrime, Stephen Kruiser, pulled out all the stops in booking plenty of guests for your live chat pleasure.

We've got Larry O'Connor (fresh off the Dead to Us™ list!), Chris Queen, Ashley McCully, Cam Edwards, Ed Morrissey, Storm Paglia (maybe!), and making her debut in the Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy, PJ Media's own Jennifer Rust, aka Carolina Voldemort. She Who Will Not Be Named will finally be seated. 

Kruiser did not, despite my pleas, book the Rockettes. Maybe at least I can talk him into wearing his Sydney Sweeney t-shirt. It's quite festive, you know. 

There will be cocktails.

Join us at the usual time, won't you?

P.S. If you're enjoying any non-live-chat pleasure, please keep it to yourself.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

