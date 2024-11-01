FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Catherine Salgado

Stephen Green | 7:00 AM on November 01, 2024

I was just thinking that it had been far too long since Catherine Salgado graced Five O'Clock Somewhere and the next thing I know, Stephen Kruiser tells me that Catherine Salgado will grace Five O'Clock Somewhere on Friday.

This is our last normal show — well, not "normal," but you know what I mean — before the election.

As your attorney* I recommend you begin drinking steadily if not heavily. But also heavily.

*Not an attorney. Does not play one on TV.

See you at 3 pm. Eastern sharpish!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

