"Vote for Kamala Harris, you sexist pig" is one helluva sales pitch — and maybe not one you expected to read in a purported news story in the pages of The Hill.

Unless you're a regular reader of The Hill, of course, in which case you have my deepest sympathy.

We are told in today's report by Alexander Bolton that Harris is losing support with male voters in swing states like Pennsylvania, Nevada, and North Carolina. "Misogyny is a hell of a drug," a senior Senate Democratic aide told Bolton. The source said, "It was glossed over when people said everyone hated Hillary Clinton," but with Harris, the man-hate is extra-hateful because, uh, reasons.

"A new CNN/SSRS poll showed Trump leading Harris among likely male voters in Pennsylvania by 15 points — 55 percent to 40 percent — and Harris leading Trump among female voters in the state by 11 points — 53 percent to 42 percent."

Jon Ralston, CEO of The Nevada Independent, told Bolton that "Nevada is a very blue-collar state and has a lower higher-education attainment than most states. It has a very large Hispanic population, and there is some evidence that some Hispanic men are very conservative on some issues and that may be contributing to [Trump's lead there with men]."

How's that unrestricted immigration workin' out for ya, Dems?

Or maybe — just maybe —Harris's pandering flip-flops aren't selling. "This morning’s NYT/Siena poll contained a pair of questions on whether voters think Harris is too liberal/progressive and whether Trump is too conservative," left-leaning analyst Nate Silver wrote on Sunday. "The numbers were lopsided in Trump’s favor. Only 32 percent of voters said Trump was too conservative, while 47 said Harris was too liberal."

When women support a woman because she's a woman, that's a good thing. When men don't support a woman — for whatever reason, and I'll get to that momentarily — that's a bad thing. Again, because reasons.

The unintentionally hysterical part of Bolton's report is that he tacitly admits that male voters are moved primarily by... issues.

How dare we, right?

But there is no other conclusion for a reader to reach after reading this next bit.

"Trump’s campaign has tried to exploit the gender divide," Bolton warned, "by saturating battleground states with advertising focused on the economy, inflation, illegal immigration, and crime, designed to appeal to younger male voters."

So how about we flip the script around because maybe it's time two played this game?

Maybe men are more concerned with the situation at our southern border. Maybe men are more aghast at the trafficking of 320,000 children. Maybe men are more protective of free speech and the Second Amendment. Maybe women just don't understand inflation or crime — seriously? Maybe — just so long as we're playing the Left's game — women will vote for surface gloss like sex and race over the serious issues affecting our nation.

I don't happen to believe any of that, but so long as The Hill thinks we should play this game, I can't see why we shouldn't join in.

