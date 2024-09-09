MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:30 AM on September 09, 2024

Not only did Friday's 5OS run 30 minutes long, but then Kruiser and I switched to the Infamous Zoom Side with our VIP family for another... three hours? Four? Maybe longer. I think we wrapped at 9 p.m. or so Eastern time. It was epic.

Today's live chat promises more of the same but less! Seriously, I have work to do tomorrow and can't spend all night with you people again.

But you know I would if I could.

See you then — can't wait!

Stephen Green

