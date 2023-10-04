If you think “Speaker Trump” has quite the ring to it, then Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) might just be your new favorite congresscritter.

The first-term, combat veteran from Richmond said in a statement Wednesday that “when the U.S. House of Representatives reconvenes, my first order of business will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.”

While the Speaker always has been a sitting member of the House, there is no constitutional requirement that the members elect one of their own. With that in mind, I want you to picture Presidentish Joe Biden’s next State of the Union Address, with Speaker Trump mugging for the cameras while Biden tries to keep his beady eyes fixed on the teleprompters.

For what it’s worth, before Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Florida) led yesterday’s revolt that brought down Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), he nominated Trump for the job several times during McCarthy’s torturous selection back in January. Previously, he’d floated the idea on at least two occasions. One was over a year ago at a Save America rally during his reelection campaign.

“After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the US House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump,” he said.

The other was even longer ago, in December of 2021:

Reporter: Do you want ex-President Trump to be speaker?

Gaetz: I would

Reporter: Have you talked to him about it?

Gaetz: I have pic.twitter.com/BfAzAuaWgT — Acyn (@Acyn) December 7, 2021

He really has a thing for Speaker Trump, doesn’t he?

Having helped make and then break McCarthy’s speakership, maybe Gaetz holds some kind of Speakership One Ring of Power and that Trump getting the job isn’t as outrageous as it might seem. I mean, it is outrageous… maybe I should have gone with “less implausible than it might seem.”

And yet, when the GOP recaptured the House last year, Trump dismissed any notion of serving as Speaker. “No, it’s not something I want to do,” he said at the time, “I want to look at what’s happening, and then we’re going to be doing something else. No, it’s not something I would be interested in.” Of course, that was back when it looked like the Republicans might prove capable of governing. Times have changed quite a bit in the nine short months since McCarthy was voted in and right back out of the Speaker’s chair.

The House is in chaos at the exact moment the GOP should be making headlines with Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s (D-N.Y.) criminal attempt at blocking a House vote last week, or with the border crisis, or the debt crisis… or literally ANY OTHER ONGOING DEMOCRATIC CLUSTERFUDGE instead of the GOP’s now-habitual circular firing squad.

Seriously. Under Presidentish Joe Biden, Democrats have done almost nothing other than paint giant targets on their backs, and all the GOP can do is shoot themselves in the foot.

Biden naturally empathizes with the Republicans, having been in a similar situation himself.

"Many don't know this, but President Biden knows what it's like to lose a House Speaker. Once, Biden almost lost his cat, Corvette, and a House Speaker in a fire at his lake home in Delaware…." pic.twitter.com/dIrMRyYPQR — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) October 3, 2023

Maybe the problem is that Republicans need to think even further outside the box than nominating Trump, particularly since he shows no interest in the job and is also presently occupied by various legal troubles (no matter how dubious).

Twitchy’s Artist Angie nominated herself for the position earlier today, and I’m starting to think that her introvert mojo might be a welcome change from Washington’s typical soap opera antics.

I'd like to nominate myself for #SpeakerOfTheHouse.

I will never show up, if I showed up I would change the dress code to jeans & Harry Potter shirts. I'm never going to actually talk to people but I will be happy to DM people individually on Twitter and tell them they suck. pic.twitter.com/vzl8z7jcpo — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) October 4, 2023

I nominated myself last night within a few hours of McCarthy getting the boot, hoping to class up the joint like only I might.

If you'll do me the honor of making me Speaker, I promise to show up drunk and singing Tony Bennett tunes. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) October 3, 2023

Much as I’d enjoy the gig, I have to admit this guy has a platform superior to mine.

I'm throwing my hat into the Speaker of the House ring. My plan: – Only bills that advance the liberty of the American people will make it to a vote

– Spending bills will be set on fire on the floor of the House unless they balance the budget

– Puppy Tuesday — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) October 4, 2023

Puppy Tuesdays? I’m in.

What we’ll probably get is something in the vein of a Jim Jordan or a Steve Scalise and going back to business as usual (such as it is).

But a blogger can dream of a Speaker as absurd as Washington deserves, can’t he?

