Insanity Wrap: The Legal Assault on the Trump Organization Is Far Worse Than You Think

How Long Can You Stand to Watch?

Staff at @isd721 reportedly had a professional development training which included this bizarre and racist video comparing white people to mosquitoes. Source: https://t.co/uXE7kiSM1O pic.twitter.com/aNjF6d4phO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 27, 2023

In this week’s “How Long Can You Stand to Watch?” challenge, I actually watched the whole thing — sitting here in slack-jawed wonder at its wrongness.

How long did you last?

About That Legal Assault on the Trump Organization…

“It’s a staggering judgment,” according to a former New York financial crimes prosecutor. Other experts say it’s equivalent to a “corporate death penalty.”

You probably read elsewhere already that on Tuesday, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron ruled that Donald Trump “committed widespread, long-standing, and ongoing fraud at the Trump Organization,” according to Business Insider.

What does that mean in practical terms?

While Trump will still hold titles to his various properties in New York, the ruling orders that within 10 days, “the parties are directed to recommend the names of no more than three potential independent receivers to manage the dissolution of the canceled LLCs.”

John Moscow, who used to prosecute white-collar crimes for the New York County District Attorney’s Office, called the ruling “staggering” and explained that “It means you are no longer a company, and the judge is appointing someone to take over the assets and distribute them as the court sees fit.”

Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case before the court, “is entitled to cancel ‘any certificate’ allowing Trump Organization to operate as a New York-chartered company.

Then there’s Diana Florence, who once held a position similar to Moscow’s. She told Insider that Engoron’s ruling “essentially dissolves his company,” a “corporate death penalty” against the Trump Organization doing further business in New York State.

Florence also explained that once a corporate charter is revoked, “you can’t operate as a corporation.” She compared the Trump Organization’s status in New York to a corpse. “A dead person can’t sell property. Only the executor of the estate can do that — or in this case, the receiver.”

“It’s something that is almost never done,” Florence said. “It’s a big mess, actually.”

Trump and his Organization stand accused of committing fraud by “inflating his worth to banks and insurers by as much as $3.6 billion a year,” securing loan rates and other advantages he would not otherwise have received. But as “Sundance” put it at the Conservative Treehouse:

All the banks and lenders did their own due diligence on the financing. All operational loans and business loans were paid back. There were no defaults or banking interests adversely impacted. There are no victims of what the State calls “fraud.”

On Truth Social, Trump called the ruling a “Democrat political lawfare and a witch hunt at a level never seen before.”

Trump will of course fight this in court, so it could be years before the effective dissolution of the Trump Organization comes to pass.

But those years would coincide with his reelection campaign and with his second term in office, should he win.

The government of New York, represented by Democrats Letitia James and Arthur Engoron, has waged an unprecedented assault designed to either make Trump unelectable in the general election or to make it impossible for him to effectively govern should he win anyway. On top of that — and I’ll leave it to you, gentle reader, to decide which is worse — James and Engoron are using the power of the state to rob a man of his company, his wealth, and his right to conduct legal business — under the pretext of a “fraud” that had no victims.

Welcome to the Mid-Weimar/Late-Roman American Republic.

About That ‘Shall Not Be Infringed…’

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Let me tell you the way things work.

California Gov./Shadow Presidential Candidate Gavin Newsom just signed legislation banning citizens — serfs, really — from carrying firearms in most public places. Sacramento is also imposing an 11% excise tax on guns and ammo sold in the state of California. Aside from service as a certain boon for gun stores just across the state line in Nevada, there are sinister aspects to this law that have become all too common.

The first is, as even Axios admitted, California’s “legislation is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded gun rights.” In other words, California just gave SCOTUS the finger, as have (and will) other blue states and cities. A few weeks ago on “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” I asked frequent guest (and Bearing Arms editor) Cam Edwards if laws like this one served as a Democrat lawfare against gun rights — a way to tie the courts up in knots over issues already settled by SCOTUS.

Cam told me that’s exactly what they are.

The second is that the funds raised by that 11% excise tax will go to “fund school safety and violence prevention programs, including initiatives to prevent school shootings, bolster firearm investigations, reduce retaliatory violence, and remove guns from domestic abusers.”

I’d bet you my last icy martini that those education programs will be A) anti-gun propaganda efforts that, B) will be taught (at gunowner expense) by Dem crony outfits who have just been given yet another way to feed from the public trough.

Let me tell you the way things ought to work.

A special tax on guns and ammo qua guns and ammo is an unconstitutional infringement against Californians’ Second Amendment rights, and SCOTUS will throw out this law just as soon as it comes to the court’s purview.

Keep your fingers crossed… and your powder dry.

Exclusively for our VIPs: LEGO Bricks and the Dirty Truth About Recycling

A quick little something before we get to the closing meme…

