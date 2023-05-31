Insanity Wrap: Anthony Bass Goes to Re-Education Camp

Toronto Blue Jays star Anthony Bass went to re-education camp after sharing a wrongthink Instagram video, but it’s all right, everything is all right, the struggle is finished. He has won the victory over himself. He loves Big Brother. That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Whiteness is a cult and white women are the high priestesses.

A Chicago shooting with a happy ending.

California doesn’t stand a goat of a chance.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

“White women are one of the most dangerous groups in the U.S.… whiteness is a cult” pic.twitter.com/QB96SJeQGn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2023

In this week’s “How Long Can You Watch?” challenge, I made it 27 seconds before closing the browser tab with extreme prejudice.

Anthony Bass Goes to Re-Education Camp

Call me sentimental — or just a red-blooded American — but there’s almost nothing more satisfying to me than watching a lone individual take a stand against the mob, the masses, the Party line. I spent Sunday on the deck, drinking beer and smoking a brisket, and even that is less American than what Michigan-native MLB relief pitcher Anthony Bass did that day.

Until he didn’t.

Bass took a stand, even if it was a small one, sharing an Instagram video endorsing the conservative boycotts against companies like Target until they stop marketing grooming gear at minors, and at brands like Bud Light for intentionally offending their core buyers.

People can argue over whether the video Bass shared was actually “harmful” or phobic-this/phobic-that. In the end, none of that matters. What matters is that, at a time when everyone — including apolitical sports figures — is required to publicly bend the knee to the Current Thing, one man dissented.

Yeah, that didn’t last:

Per ESPN, Bass apologized to Blue Jays manager John Schneider and general manager Ross Atkins before speaking to the team and, later, making a statement to reporters on hand for the Blue Jays vs. Brewers game.

If only Bass could be more like Clayton Kershaw but, alas, no.

June is Pride Month, you see, and everyone must be seen conforming with the Current Thing. Dissent, even the mild dissent of sharing a video that is nothing like the woke mob describes it, will not be tolerated.

The video is just one guy explaining how he believes a particular Bible passage gives credence to the boycotts. That’s it. That’s the whole thing. Nevertheless, those found indulging in wrongthink will be quickly rehabilitated until their newfound love for Big Brother can be put on display for all to see.

You can watch Bass debase himself right here:

All because he shared a video on Instagram.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

A Dog, A Boy and A Box.. That’s the Tweet. pic.twitter.com/cCnJ40exYz — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) May 28, 2023

That laugh…

Fool Around and Find Out

I love a happy ending:

Chicago police said the suspect, 21, approached the concealed carry license holder on West Ford City near South Kostner in West Lawn around 6:22 p.m. The suspect opened fire. The 24-year-old concealed carry license holder shot back and hit the suspect in the thigh. The suspect was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and was also taken into custody. Chicago police said the victim is not in custody and is a valid FOID/CCL holder.

Well, Illinois, you’ve just seen legal concealed carry take a bad guy off the streets while protecting the life, liberty, and property of a responsible American. How about issuing many, many more permits? Or, even better, go to constitution carry as the Founders intended?

I pushed it too far, didn’t I?

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Trans Movement Hits the Toilet in Oregon

I Don’t Stand a Goat of a Chance Without You

California — the state best known in recent decades for cutting off its nose to spite its face for shooting itself in the foot while stepping on a rake after eating a big pile of those silica gel packets labeled “Do Not Eat” — has found yet an entirely new way to do stupid.

Wisely, California has turned to goats to reduce the flammable vegetation that helps make the state’s wildfires so very wild. A single goat-herder — apparently typically a Peruvian immigrant paid about $3,730 a month — can watch about 400 goats and herd them to where their particular set of skills is most needed.

But under California labor laws, those goat-herders might be entitled (I hate the word) to pay of $14,000 a month.

$168,000 to herd goats? Where do I sign up for that?

“Without a fix to the new regulations,” the AP reports, companies “will be forced to sell these goats to slaughter and to the auction yards, and… forced out of business and probably file for bankruptcy.”

All because goat-herders are technically on-call 24 hours a day and must be paid serious overtime, mandated by a 2016 law that clearly was written by very stupid people who like to watch California burn while previously-employable goat-herders go on welfare.

How did such a beautiful place come to be ruled by such ruinous morons?

A quick little something before we get to the closing meme…

One More Thing…

OK, who did this?

That’s a Wrap for this week.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.