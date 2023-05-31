A Tale of Two Pitchers and Their Encounters With the Pride Mob

It’s a given that the Rainbow Mafia is trying to take over every aspect of our culture, and recent headlines are littered with examples of what happens when cultural figures and everyday citizens go up against the LGBTMOB. And now two Major League Baseball pitchers have demonstrated what happens when you go against the Pride Gang — with varying degrees of success.

First, there’s Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw is one of the most talented starting pitchers in the National League and a player whom both fans and the media adore. He and his wife are committed, open Christians as well.

Kershaw recently made his opinions known about the Dodgers’ decision to honor the drag troupe Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — who the Athletic refers to as a “charity group” — at the team’s Pride Night.

“Kershaw said his biggest reason for opposition of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was the organization ‘making fun of other people’s religions,’” reports the Athletic. “’This has nothing to do with the LGBTQ community or Pride or anything like that,’ he said. ‘This is simply a group that was making fun of a religion. That I don’t agree with.’”

Instead of being reactive, Kershaw chose to be proactive and bring back a tradition that the Dodgers had taken part in before COVID-19: Faith and Family Day. Kershaw said that he wouldn’t bow out of Pride Night, a move that some people may see as capitulation to the Rainbow Mafia; instead, he spearheaded bringing back the special night to honor Christians.

Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/yNu7HyEgR9 — Clayton Kershaw (@ClaytonKersh22) May 26, 2023

“We felt like the best thing to do in response was, instead of maybe making a statement condemning or anything like that, would be just to instead try to show what we do support, as opposed to maybe what we don’t,” Kershaw said, as the Athletic reported. “And that was Jesus. So to make Christian Faith Day our response is what we felt like was the best decision.”

Christian Faith and Family Day was already in the works for this year, but Kershaw’s insistence led the Dodgers to move it up on the calendar. ESPN quotes Kershaw as saying, “I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up. Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”

Kudos to Kershaw for doing something proactive and showing what Christians are for instead of just speaking out against something.

And then there’s poor Anthony Bass of the Toronto Blue Jays, who found himself at the receiving end of the LGBTQBUZZSAW. Bass is in hot water for sharing an Instagram reel from an account called “dudewithgoodnews.” From the best I can tell, this is the offending Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Miller (@dudewithgoodnews)

Naturally, the media refers to the post as “anti-LGBTQ+,” and the Athletic reports the details of Bass’ humiliating forced contrition. The pitcher made a statement to the media on Tuesday, but he didn’t take questions.

Let’s unpack what Bass said — and I can only assume that the Blue Jays’ spinmeisters wrote most of it or massaged it to fit the narrative (emphasis is mine).

“I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine and I’m truly sorry for that,” he said. “I just spoke with my teammates to share with them my actions yesterday and apologize with them.”

Is “Pride community” a more polite way of saying “mob”?

“And as of right now, I’m using the Blue Jays resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward,” he continued.

That’s the most degrading statement someone can make in circumstances like this because it includes the assumption that disagreement with the LGBTQ (and sometimes Y) agenda is tantamount to ignorance and stupidity. Deeply held convictions and beliefs can be “educated” out of existence when it comes to the Pride Mob. What Bass is really going to educate himself on is compliance and silence.

“The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody,” he concluded.

That’s the other insidious assumption of the Rainbow Mafia — that if you disagree with the LGBTQ agenda, you don’t want any of them to be around you at all. It ignores the fact that people who stand up for the truth are decent people who disagree. If anybody is intolerant enough to demand that everyone be the same, it’s the Pride Cult.

In the end, I really feel sorry for Anthony Bass. He ran afoul of the LGBTQetc mob and lost, and he’ll always have that mark of a “bigot” attached to his name. That’s a shame.

At the end of the day, the Pride Cult hates Judeo-Christian values and wants nothing more than to tear them down. We must stand our ground.

