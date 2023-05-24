Insanity Wrap: Trans Movement Hits the Toilet in Oregon

Common sense broke out in one Oregon high school over trans issues — or was it just vandalism? That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Meat the “pride” folks the Dodgers can’t get enough of.

Sticking it back to the media.

Chicago, that violent, overgrown toddler town.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

DISTURBING CONTENT Does this look family friendly to you? The @Dodgers are hosting and “honoring” this group to kick off pride month. pic.twitter.com/ECpKWeu80S — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) May 23, 2023

Cool. Now do Mohammed.

Trans Or Not, Boys Will Be Boys Will Be Boys

You might already have read earlier this week about the protest/vandalism going on at Lakeridge High School in Oregon, but there might be more going on here than meets my bemused eye.

In accordance with Oregon’s 2021 “Menstrual Dignity Act,” which is a real thing that I did not make up at all, Lakeridge installed “free” tampon dispensers in the boys’ room. Some unknown boy or boys did what they felt must be done to stop this unwanted intrusion: They pulled the dispenser off the wall and stuck it in a toilet.

More than once.

Normally I despise vandalism. But there’s a boyish charm to this particular protest, one that reveals the absurdity of mandating menstrual products in the boys’ room. My hat’s off to these kids for protesting in a way the Left has for years.

The school sent an email to parents complaining that “In the last weeks, we have been combating vandalism in the boy’s bathrooms. Students have been taking the tampon dispensers down and placing them inside the toilets. We would like your help in stopping this form of vandalism.”

The school is merely complying with the Menstrual Dignity Act, which “requires schools to provide menstrual products in gender-neutral, male and female restrooms, making them available to more than 552,000 K-12 students,” among many others.

Let’s talk about two things: the obvious fallacy and the dog that didn’t bark.

The fallacy here is anything called a Menstrual Dignity Act. There’s nothing dignified about any of our bodily functions, male or female, and that’s why there’s a door on the bathroom. It’s also the reason we segregate, or at least used to, into separate rooms for the ladies and the gentlemen. When we have to do something unladylike or ungentlemanly in a semi-public space, we generally prefer the company of our own sex.

Now, about that dog that didn’t bark. I mean no disrespect with the word “dog,” but where are the young ladies in all this mess?

It’s a bit silly to put a tampon dispenser in the boys’ room, although it is certainly symbolic of the radical Queer/Trans movement’s effort to destroy sexual distinctions under the guise of fighting for civil rights. But what young women have had to endure — up to and including sexual assault — in order to give male predators the “dignity” of using the girls’ room is far more egregious.

The boys of Lakeridge High School are making themselves heard.

Young ladies, it’s your turn to step up.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

You can barely keep my two rescue dogs — collectively known as the Troublemint Twins — indoors when the weather is nice. So when I drive home from anywhere while Melissa is keeping the front door open, first they greet my car at the fence, then they race inside to greet me again at the door to the garage.

Maybe they aren’t quite as excited as the little fella in this video but, then again, a trip to the grocery store rarely lasts as long as a submarine deployment.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Little Known Fact: It was conservatives who really got Twitter going back in its early days of 2009-10. VIP Gold members who regularly join my friend Stephen Kruiser and me on the “Five O’Clock Somewhere” live chat have probably heard the story several times now, about how the first tea party protests were organized via hashtag and DM.

So social media can be used for great causes, but, first and foremost, social media requires the kind of impulse control that teenagers don’t possess. Otherwise, you get #FlashMob or whatever, and another brick in the social order is knocked down.

Keep your kids off social media.

The Truth About Florida

Crack down on free speech? You mean not allowing books like this in schools? https://t.co/BjWYqLzGjA pic.twitter.com/X6lSCKJO17 — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) May 24, 2023

Pr0n in school libraries wasn’t a battle I was expecting to ever have to fight when I launched VodkaPundit 21 years ago. But come to think of it, that isn’t the real battle.

The real battle is against the media running interference for the groomers.

There wouldn’t be much of a fight — and there certainly didn’t use to be — against pr0n in K-12 libraries if it weren’t for our moral betters in the mainstream media.

Turn them off. Read VodkaPundit. For another 21 years.

A quick little something before we get to the closing meme…

Brilliant.

