Insanity Wrap: 'The Last of Us' Zombie Apocalypse Could Be Real Says WHO Expert and You'll Never Believe the Cause

There could be a real-world zombie apocalypse on the horizon, according to an expert in these things, just like on The Last of Us. That's the big crazy on today's Insanity Wrap — an entire week's worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Loudon County, Va., is “hiding something big.”

Princeton lecture delved into the “erotic relations between Blackness, soil, and Dead (matter)” because of course it did.

The most excited dog in the world.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

No real man I know has ever acted the way this biological female has . pic.twitter.com/tRUMIhfZdu — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN✨ (@AgingWhiteGay) February 20, 2023

I actually managed to watch all 23 seconds although I couldn’t tell you why.

The Fungal Zombie Apocalypse Caused by… You Guessed It

Are you ready for the fungal zombie apocalypse, just like the one on videogame-turned-hit-TV-show, The Last of Us?

That’s the shocking claim made Monday in WorldCrunch: “Having just gone through a pandemic where denialist political discourse turned a significant part of the population into something resembling zombies, the prospect of a new pandemic where a microorganism itself devours the victims’ brains is an unsettlingly real prospect.”

The author — I’ll get to her in a moment — reminded readers with seething condescension towards us “denialists” that some scientists believe that “humans should be less concerned about viruses and bacteria, and more afraid of fungi, which can control the behavior of insects.”

No, that doesn’t mean that our fungus-infected insect overlords will send us to toil in their underground sugar caves. Although as a trusted internet personality, I could be totally helpful in rounding others up for that.

What this means is, in theory, some super-fungus could take control of human behavior and make us eat each other’s brains like they do in that popular zombie apocalypse show that the author, Natalia Pasternak, has glommed on to in her 1,600-word fear-mongering article.

ASIDE: 1,600 words of this fungal zombie apocalypse nonsense. I don’t ask for much, but you owe me bigtime for doing the deep dive on this one so you don’t have to.

It’s a fair question to ask, what might cause the evolution of a zombie apocalypse super-fungus? And if you guessed “global warming,” please give yourself a cookie. “If species that were once geographically separated are forced into closer contact” by global warming, Pasternak warns, “this could favor the passage of viruses and bacteria — and fungi — from one species to another, increasing the number of possible hosts.”

Including human brains as hosts, somehow, causing us to crave the taste of other human brains, presumably. Because The Last of Us said so and everybody is watching it.

Pasternak’s article came to my attention via climate scientist Bjorn Lomborg (you should read his stuff, BTW), who mocked it on Twitter: “Whenever you think the climate alarmist narrative can’t get more silly — it manages to do just that.”

“PS,” Lomborg continued, the “article actually concludes scenario is ‘unlikely’ and ‘global warming seems unfavorable to the parasite’ — but only towards end.” So we find out after 1,600 words that fungi could probably not actually “in theory adapt to a temperature closer to the human body and infect us.”

I already mentioned how much you owe me for this one, right?

Pasternak, by the way, is no internet rando. She works for the World Health Organization and has a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Ph.D. and post-doctorate in Microbiology.

Here’s the kicker: Her most recent WHO podcast is titled “Communicating science, not fiction.”

Our betters can’t seem to understand why normal people have spent the last 20 years — particularly the last two or three — feeling superior to the so-called experts.

Who ate their brains, anyway?

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

happy dog living his best life pic.twitter.com/EQ9JnP0FIa — Doglover (@puppiesDoglover) February 20, 2023

I found this video right after feeding my three dogs their breakfast, each of them with their own unique way of showing how ready they are for food.

But none quite like that dog on the right — wow!

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

You owe me for reading that zombie apocalypse thing, and now you owe The College Fix’s Abigail Anthony for sparing you Princeton’s online lecture explaining how “Dirt eating, associated with blackness, is objectifying and possibly dangerous, but also could be spiritual, erotic, or a way to resist capitalism and slavery.”

Let’s leave it at that and move right along, shall we?

Meanwhile, in Portland…

Just smoking crack on the bus. The mask is a nice touch, yes?

Your Weekly Dose of Getting What You Keep Voting For

Female students were put in jeopardy and sexually assaulted, as you’ll recall, due to policies imposed by the Loudon County Schools. After initially covering up multiple assaults, the school board agreed to investigate.

Now this:

Parents are accusing Virginia’s Loudoun County Schools of “hiding something big” after the district’s board elected to withhold an independent report detailing information regarding sexual assault cases of two high school students, citing privacy concerns and attorney-client privilege. “Being open and transparent is incredibly important, but so is the rights of our students and staff,” school board member Ian Serotkin said. Board member Erika Ogedebe argued that, while transparency is “important,” releasing the report would only contribute to and prolong the “trauma of the victims.”

Nothing prolongs trauma longer than justice denied. There’s some serious CYA going on here.

Sorry for including such a downer of a story in this week’s Insanity Wrap, but people need to understand what’s going on in our schools. But don’t worry — I’m finishing up with a killer meme.

A quick little something before we get to Insanity Wrap’s closing meme…

OK, who did this?

