Guess What the Tylenol Shortage and the Fentanyl Surplus Have in Common

There’s a nationwide shortage of Tylenol and other common pain medications. Meanwhile, there’s plenty of Fentanyl coming in through America’s porous southern border for anyone who wants to get high — or dead.

CBS News reported Thursday on our “national shortage” of children’s Tylenol and other medicines have “retailers like CVS, Target and Walgreens” placing strict limits on how much medicine people can buy.

Even though companies like Johnson & Johnson are producing new meds “around the clock,” shortages could nevertheless last “into early next year.”

One reason for the shortages is a spike in demand caused by the annual flu season, COVID-19, and unusually high RSV and strep infections in kids who didn’t get a chance to develop natural immunity during the lockdowns and mask mandates.

Another culprit is Communist China, which dominates international pharmaceutical production, particularly for popular, low-cost generic meds. While Tylenol is made in the U.S., most of its ingredients are sourced from Chinese pharmaceutical companies. Now that CCP strongman Xi Jinping has given up his disastrous Zero-COVID policy that caused severe economic disruptions, maybe production in China will get back to normal.

Or maybe not anytime soon, since the unprepared population is getting infected by the millions each day.

Other drugs remain plentiful.

The BBC reported last week that “US federal drug agents say they seized enough fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American.”

That’s just how much they seized. There’s still more than enough of the stuff out there for anyone who wants it. I’m not exactly the drug-warrior type, but fentanyl is reportedly 50 times more powerful than heroin, and it and similar substances are killing around 150 Americans per day.

Addiction and mental illness, often intertwined, are the roots of the homeless crisis in our major cities. And in a country wracked with increased depression rates, thanks in large part to government overreaction to COVID and the resulting economic uncertainties, fentanyl has served as an escape for far too many Americans.

We can at least in part thank China for that, too.

Congressman Pat Fallon (R-Tex.) of the House Armed Services Committee told Fox News last week that “Most of the fentanyl is made in China and ferried through Mexico.” He called the surge “asymmetrical warfare being waged by the Communist Chinese” made possible by the “unbelievable” border policies that “Joe Biden put in place to empower the cartels.”

The open border poses all kinds of problems, but fentanyl is so potent that more than enough was smuggled through even under former President Donald Trump’s tougher border policies.

What I find interesting is that China has no problem illegally exporting record amounts of fentanyl at a time when over-the-counter medications are getting harder to come by.