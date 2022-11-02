BIDEN: I Was Born a Poor Black Child

“I was born a poor black child.” Straight out of Steve Martin’s comedy classic comes Presidentish Joe Biden’s latest campaign pander — or at least, close enough.

What a jerk.

Everybody knows you never go Full Steve Martin, unless you are actually Steve Martin.

I don’t know Steve Martin. Steve Martin is not a friend of mine. But I can still tell you that Joe Biden is no Steve Martin.

Thanks to the indispensable Christina Pushaw, we have video evidence of Biden — possibly the whitest man to walk into the Oval Office since Pee-Wee Herman paid a visit to President George H.W. Bush* — claiming to have attended Delaware State University.

For those like me who hadn’t heard of that particular school before today, it is one of America’s many proud Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Maybe you’re more charitable than I am, and believe that maybe he simply misspoke. It isn’t that difficult, after all, even for a person with all their faculties, to accidentally say “Delaware State University” instead of “University of Delaware,” which Biden did attend**.

That’s what I thought, before I did two things.

First, I actually watched the clip instead of just relying on Pushaw’s quick summary. Second, I did a little digging into the Poor Black Child’s history of riotous HBCU claims.

Before we get to that, watch the short clip:

While campaigning for @CharlieCrist in Miami-Dade County, @JoeBiden claims that he went to college at a HBCU (Historically Black institution) Delaware State University. He didn't… He went to the University of Delaware. pic.twitter.com/m8HYBIvCsr — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 2, 2022

Biden said, and I quote, exactly as you heard, “I’m a big fan of HBCUs. I got my start at one of those other HBCUs, Delaware State University.”

That’s not a stutter, folks. That’s not a slip of the tongue. That’s what those of us in the high-powered punditry business call “a flat-out, big-ass, pandering lie.”

Our Poor Black Child was speaking at Florida Memorial University, another HBCU, where presumably the students are smart enough to know better. But these days, youth and partisanship trump tiny bits of knowledge and common sense.

As I suggested above, this wasn’t Biden’s first foray into flat-out, big-ass, pandering lies about attending an HBCU.

Joseph Curl reported that during Biden’s 2019 primary campaign, that Delaware State University had to refute “Biden’s claim that he ‘got started out’ at the historically black college.” Back in October 2019, Biden made the claim at historic Wilson High School in Florence, founded in 1866 by the Freedmen’s Bureau for black children seeking an education. “I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” Biden told the audience just before the South Carolina Democratic primary. “They’re my folks.”

Biden did make two commencement addresses at Delaware State, in 2003 and 2016, but that’s hardly how, when, or where he “got his start.”

Oddly, a DSU spokesman eventually walked back refuting Biden — after he became the Democratic standard-bearer in 2020. Somehow, Biden’s big fat lie in 2019 transmogrified into Biden’s words being “taken out of context” once he was the Democrat nominee against Donald Trump.

“Oddly” in this case means “The DNC sat on the DSU administration until they squeaked.”

So our alleged POTUS lies. A lot. And he’s allowed to get away with it, too.

Since that isn’t exactly news — although I’ll never tire of bringing you fresh examples — let’s wrap this column with another clip.

In this one, our Poor Black Child struggles with the centuries, as an unenthused crowd stares at him with what looks like an impossible mixture of boredom and disbelief.

Biden is struggling with basic dates. pic.twitter.com/6szk9FF6JG — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) November 2, 2022

He isn’t well, folks.

Recommended: Hell No, Nancy and Paul Pelosi Don’t Deserve the Decency They Deny Us

*This probably never happened. Don’t write letters.

**His grades sucked, contrary to Biden’s oft-repeated claims, and he did not receive a full scholarship, as he’s also claimed.