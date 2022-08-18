News & Politics

THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

By Stephen Green Aug 18, 2022 8:14 AM ET

Did you know that “Five O’Clock Somewhere” is fortified with seven essential vitamins and minerals?

It’s true! Provided that alcohol counts as four essential vitamins and three minerals.

Which I’m pretty sure is science. You don’t want to question the science, do you?

Science or not, Kruiser and I (along with our special mystery guest) will be up to the usual hijinks, and it’ll be a lot of fun for all involved.

See you Thursday — can’t wait.

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
