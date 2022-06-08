Bidenomics: Gas Prices Surge to Another Record, No Relief in Sight

Gas prices set another record national average on Wednesday, with prices set to break past $5 a gallon just days from now.

Fill up while you can. Assuming escrow doesn’t fall through.

AAA’s interactive map shows that the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded — pity the poor souls who must fill up with premium or diesel — ranging between $4.37 and $6.39.

California leads the nation in suckitude, as usual. While gas prices are bad enough around the Bay Area and in Northern California, prices in eastern Mono and Alpine counties are well over $7.

The national average sits just below $5 at nearly $4.96. Expect it to hit $5 this weekend, or maybe as soon as Friday.

Biden Administration Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday that there “isn’t very much more to be done” about rising prices. When Raimondo made that claim on Tuesday, prices were an average of seven cents cheaper than they are just two days later.

Prices are up 28 cents in just the last week, and 64 cents in the last month.

It’s typical for consumers to pay more at the pump during summer road trip season, but many Americans have reported cutting back on travel plans and even their daily driving.

American oil production has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels as Presidentish Joe Biden has used his executive powers to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline, canceled offshore oil leases in Alaska, and halted new gas and oil drilling permits.

There’s actually a lot the alleged president could be doing to relieve the upward pressure on oil prices. But except for making humiliating pleas to OPEC (but of questionable veracity) to boost foreign production, Biden has always done the exact opposite when it comes to oil production at home.

What we need is for oil production to catch up with the trillions in inflationary funny money that Washington has pumped into the economy these last two years.

What we’re getting is excuses.

But at least somebody is getting a little fun out of our national malaise: