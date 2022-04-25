It's All Over But the Shrieking

The Wall Street Journal reported moments ago that Twitter and Elon Musk have reached a deal and that the terms of the buyout will be announced “shortly.”

Let us watch now the Left’s rending of its garments and hear the lamentations of their womyn.

Musk hasn’t gone into the details yet but last week he promised to rid the platform of spambots — I think of them as hatebots — and to make Twitter a platform for free speech, which has America’s totalitarian Left wetting itself.

Seriously, free speech frightens them.

Get ready for an unprecedented flood of antivax content on this platform. — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) April 25, 2022

It isn’t the unvaccinated they fear; it’s the fear of having to argue the merits of vaccines that haven’t worked as promised.

holy fucking shit, taking a thing that millions of people enjoy and destroying it out of spite is peak plutocrat — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 25, 2022

“Destroying” Twitter consists of opening it back up to all sides while unlocking its latent

profitability.

If Elon Musk buys Twitter, he will likely reinstate Trump's account. Trump will once again be able to use Twitter to incite violence against his political opponents. And because the DOJ apparently is giving Trump a free pass, there is no reason for him not to. — Ex-GOP (@DLPodcaster) April 25, 2022

Remember the insurrection that never happened? It’s about to happen again.

How many Russian Oligarchs are propping up this @elonmusk @twitter bid right now, do ya think? It sure would fix everything for putin, tang and the rest of the complicit super rich if this platform was run by them. After the takeover, I wouldn’t DM anymore if I were you. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 25, 2022

RUSSIA! RUSSIA! RUSSIA!

What would the Left do without someone other than themselves to blame for everything they’ve poisoned?

Shaun King, a leftist race activist who is reportedly a white man who pretends to be black, says @elonmusk’s desire to purchase Twitter is about white power & is influenced by the South African apartheid & white nationalism. #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #elon pic.twitter.com/K0ILqZU6aW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 25, 2022

In the since-deleted tweet above, fake black man Shaun King says the buyout is all about white power.

I won't pretend to know how the Elon Musk acquisition of Twitter will turn out but it's pretty striking that every comment I've seen from anyone whose opinion I respect has been expressing nothing but devastation, pessimism, and rage. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) April 25, 2022

Well, good — that means it’s working.

Some folks are just plain unhinged.

But I’m guessing they were like that long before Musk even entertained a notion about buying Twitter.

This exchange continues to haunt me pic.twitter.com/W06oSqx0MR — Dave Smith (@redletterdave) April 25, 2022

Never joke with the world’s richest person about buying something.

Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, the question for all of us is: Will he allow a Criminal who used this platform to lie and spread disinformation to try to overthrow the US Government to return and continue his Criminal activity? And if he does, how do we combat it? — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 25, 2022

Rob could start by apologizing for North.

Some are celebrating.

Now that it’s about to become his platform, let’s give Musk himself the last word.

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

Also for our VIPs: Florida Man Friday: Mike Tyson Says Knock You Out