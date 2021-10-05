Insanity Wrap: Democrats Will Cut $3.5T Spending Bill by Not Cutting It

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. How Democrats will cut spending without cutting spending is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

Getting rear ended is white privilege and we have the video to prove it

The very latest in getting self-owned, courtesy of Kamala Harris

Twitter is sharing your data with the Pentagon — what could go wrong?

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

If you thought that you’d seen it all, I regret to inform you that you have not. It’s now white privilege to get rear ended. https://t.co/cXfL3CzPbu — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 4, 2021

“Please stop hurting my fist with your face, racist.”

Democrats Will Cut $3.5T Spending Bill by Not Cutting It

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Insanity Wrap hates to ask this of you, gentle reader, but we must.

For just this one moment, put yourself in Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer’s place.

Notice that empty feeling in your middle? That’s where your soul was a second ago.

The reason Insanity Wrap has asked you to do this, even for a minute or two, is so you’ll gain an appreciation for how the House and Senate work when Democrats are in control.

Pelosi and Schumer have a problem, or rather a set of problems.

The first is that they — particularly Schumer — have extremely narrow control of their respective chambers. Schumer doesn’t even have a real majority, just a deeply unloved Veep to provide the occasional tiebreaking vote.

The second is that they have to pass Presidentish Joe Biden’s not-very-popular (but extremely expensive, both in direct and indirect costs) Build Back Bolshevik bill.

The third is that two of Schumer’s Democratic colleagues, Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, don’t approve of the sheer amount of spending or the tax hikes — and neither do their constituents back home.

The fourth is that if BBB fails, so has Biden.

The fifth is that they have a small window to secure this once-in-a-lifetime chance to shovel multiple trillions at their various interest groups, while simultaneously expanding the scope and power of the Federal government like we haven’t seen since LBJ’s Not-So-Great Society.

So what to do, when you have such a Democrat-friendly bill that is also so unloved that you can’t even get all of your own people to vote for it?

You lie. You lie and lie and lie and hope that Manchin and Sinema will at least pretend to believe your lies long enough to vote for the bill.

(OK, you can go back to being yourself again. Insanity Wrap hopes your soul still fits.)

Brian Riedl explains:

How does Congress cut a $3.5 trillion spending bill down to $1.5 trillion? By using gimmicks to hide its true cost. That is the approach that congressional Democrats are brazenly employing to make their spending bonanza appear smaller than it is. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) openly discussed their use of budget gimmicks over the weekend when she told CNN that “our idea now is to look at how you make them funded for a little bit of a shorter time.” Progressives have been abusing these gimmicks from the start.

They’re just using them a little harder now is all.

Or to put it another way: Lie big, lie often, and eventually, people will believe it.

If you’ll excuse our paraphrase.

Recommended: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Can’t Even Use a Public Restroom in Peace Without Unhinged Leftists Harassing Her

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Insanity Wrap couldn’t say for sure whether or not Alleged Vice President Kamala Harris is very bright.

As a well-connected — we’re being uncharacteristically gentle — Bay Area Democrat, Harris has never had to work very hard at actual politics to get ahead.

That’s why she isn’t very good at it.

We see more evidence of Harris’ poor skillset all the time, whether it’s her impolitic cackle when she’s caught unprepared for a question, or the sheer breadth of her ignorance on basic issues.

It pains us to add that Harris is just a doddering 78-year-old’s missed heartbeat away from the presidency.

Yes, Insanity Wrap will be mixing a second Bloody Mary as soon as we’re done with this item about Harris.

And… DONE!

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

Oh:

Twitter granted researchers working for the Defense Department access to information shared by its users for study on combating online influence operations, a defense research program manager says. Brian Kettler, a program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), said unintentional collection of Americans’ data is possible.

You don’t say.

Apparently, there are safeguards in place, but you’ll excuse Insanity Wrap for not feeling any safer — particularly on this day when we’ve learned that the FBI is being weaponized against parents of schoolchildren.

Anyway, today’s craziest person in the world is anyone who still doesn’t understand that whatever data you give to social media outfits like Twitter, belongs to those social media outfits like Twitter.

And they can do whatever they please with it, including sharing it with the Pentagon or the FBI.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Portland city council member & BLM activist @JoAnnPDX has proposed installing more traffic cones in response to the city’s record shootings & homicides. She says it may lessen likelihood of deadly shootings if drivers are slowed down. https://t.co/C5Huq8Xhth — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2021

Have you tried re-funding the police?

(Asking for a friend who used to love Portland.)

(Oh, all right — we’re the friend.)

One More Thing…

So… it’s Joe vs. the volcano.

We’ll show ourselves out.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

