VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green Sep 01, 2021 11:09 AM ET

It’s almost that time again, boys and girls.

Time for another marathon live chat with your favorite cocktail-drinking, air frying, pop culture and political mavens.

That last sentence was a bit much, wasn’t it?

So instead, how about hanging out for a while with three of your favorite PJ writers and the little community we’ve grown around this show over the last year?

Last week’s show was far too serious, but it kind of had to be, given what was going on.

This week? We’ll keep it lighter, I promise, with the usual combination of cold drinks, hot takes, and good cheer.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice