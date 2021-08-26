THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: Live VIP Gold Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

VodkaPundit
By Stephen Green Aug 26, 2021 1:00 PM ET

So as Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Readers™ are aware, my beat is the absurd.

On Wednesday I found a story that was almost too absurd for me to cover, so I spent most of the afternoon researching it before pounding out a 600-word column of absolute absurdity.

But before I could hit Publish — thank goodness it happened before — the story fell apart.

These things happen in this business, and so you’ve just got to roll with it and hit the Move to Trash button instead of the Publish button.

Bottom line: I ran out of time to write a cute intro for this week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” so I hope this will do.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
