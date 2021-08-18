THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Please excuse me for not making so much as a cameo appearance on last week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”
I honestly did try to phone in as promised, but I couldn’t get Vimeo — that’s our video live-streaming service — to work on my phone.
I’m not blaming Vimeo.
I’m not even blaming my phone.
But I was at the beach with my family and there had been drinking every day starting no later than 9:30am.
So let’s just attribute my AWOL to user error, shall we?
No such luck this week, though: All three amigos are back in the saddle for another marathon VIP Gold Live Chat about the issues of the day, air fryer technique, and cold drinks.
See you Thursday — can’t wait!
See you Thursday — can’t wait!
P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?