'Let’s Stop the Panic' Over Delta Variant Says Medical Doctor

“The Delta variant does not appear to be especially deadly,” says Dr. Joel Zinberg in a Tuesday New York Post op-ed.

Zinberg — who practiced medicine for 30 years at Mt. Sinai Hospital — notes that “despite rising numbers of Delta cases in July, hospitalizations have only increased moderately.” Delta victims, he notes, “are no more likely to be hospitalized or die than with other variants.”

Not only that, but as I noted elsewhere here at PJ Media on Wednesday, you’re more likely to get murdered in Chicago (18 murders per 100,000 people) than a senior citizen is to be hospitalized for the Wuhan Flu (2.9 per 100,000), Delta variant or no Delta variant.

While Zinberg adds that “most of the increase concentrated in areas with low vaccination rates,” the actual COVID death rate is actually “lower than it was three weeks ago.”

Mostly that’s because “the most vulnerable people are largely protected” by having received at least one vaccination, and 80% of those 65 and older have gotten both shots.

What that means is that “nearly all the new cases are in younger, unvaccinated people whose risk of severe COVID-19 illness is much lower.”

People seem to be figuring out that maybe they should have gotten vaccinated sooner, as “states with the highest infection rates have already seen new vaccinations increase above the national average.”

“In general,” Zinberg concludes, “Delta presents very few risks for people who have gotten the shot or those who are young and healthy.

It’s a “limited, transitory threat,” that hardly requires new mask mandates, new lockdowns, or keeping our schools closed.