Shocking Depths of Fauci-China Connection Revealed in New Documents

See the Shocking Depths of the Fauci-China Connection

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Judicial Watch announced on Friday that they had received 301 pages of “emails and other records from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) officials in connection with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan,” and that those papers revealed “significant collaborations and funding” between the American and Chinese agencies going back as far of 2014.

Celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci’s agency allowed a lot of Wuhan hands into American cookie jars:

A chart labeled “NIH Extramural Projects with a Chinese Collaborator, by IC, FY2010-2018,” indicates NIH provided a total of 2,221 grants between 2010-2018 for projects involving a “Chinese Collaborator,” with Anthony Fauci’s NIAID providing the most grants among all NIH subagencies, furnishing 490 grants. The remaining 1,731 grants were from 19 different NIH subagencies.

Perhaps most damning:

The records further show that, in 2018, Dr. Ping Chen, the NIAID Representative in China, learned of a “type of new flu vaccine using nano-technology from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology” and discovered that the Chinese had blocked all Internet links to reports on the new technology. This led Chen to write an urgent “night note” to US Government officials. The note said, “The intranasal nano-vaccine can target broad-spectrum flu viruses and induces robust immune responses.”

How much of that technology was paid for with American tax dollars? We’ll never know. What we do know for sure is that Fauci’s agency was providing money and know-how about engineering infectious diseases to a hostile regime with either sloppy safety procedures or bad intentions.

Obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, the records include “an email from the Vice Director of the Wuhan Lab asking an NIH official for help finding disinfectants for decontamination of airtight suits and indoor surfaces.”

Plus:

EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak emailed Anthony Fauci in 2017 outlining his collaborative research on a “bat-origin coronavirus” with the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s Shi Zhengli, which included “doing assays to find out if it can infect human cells in the lab.”

In a Wuhan lab, in a New York nursing home, potayto, potahto.

Any American even caught thinking aloud about such things was labeled paranoid, shunted off social media, had their web traffic crippled. Or in PJ Media’s case, all three.

But now Insanity Wrap can say for sure that in the second year of the Age of Our Troubles, the paranoid are the sane ones.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Can a word capture the spirit of an age? Images certainly can. In future, when we think back on the zeitgeist of 2021, we may remember Rainbow Dildo Butt Monkey, and wonder how on earth we descended to thinking that this was suitable entertainment for children. pic.twitter.com/rleD1rQoR4 — Dr Jane Harris (@blablafishcakes) July 12, 2021

Good news: This was the U.K and not the U.S.

Bad news: It’s probably just a matter of time.

You don’t even have to be the craziest person in the world to believe the bad news.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Sigh:

Alabama lawmakers introduced legislation that would have banned Confucius Institutes from the state’s public university campuses. The bill did not become a law, with some expressing political and economic interests in maintaining the institutes’ partnerships with state schools.

Insanity Wrap has come to realize just how lucky this country was in the 21st Century.

The Germans losing WWII was the first big stroke of good fortune. We were bound to engage in a Cold War with whatever nasty country ended up dominating Eastern Europe. Frankly, we were better off against the comparatively backward Communists than the Nazis.

Our second major bit of luck was that the Soviets actually seemed to think they could make Communism work. There’s a famous story involving Margaret Thatcher and Mikhail Gorbachev that reveals just how ignoring the Soviet leadership was of real-world economics.

Gorbachev reportedly asked Thatcher that without central controls, how did she make sure that the people got food. Thatcher told him that she didn’t have to do anything — the pricing mechanism took care of that automatically.

Gorbachev still didn’t get it.

Our “luck” ran out when we decided to let Communist China get rich. Unlike the Soviets, the CCP stopped believing their own economic BS 40 years ago. They then proceeded quite cynically to embrace just as enough capitalism to get rich, but not enough to threaten CCP rule.

The worst part? The West welcomed mainland Communist China into the postwar international order, allowing them access to finances and markets the Soviets couldn’t have dreamed of.

That postwar international order was established by the U.S. to promote and protect Western interests — and China is pretty effectively overturning it.

Now there’s so much CCP money influencing our institutions, that not even Alabama can get a ban enacted on the CCP’s “education” propaganda outfit, the Confucius Institutes.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

God bless these people. Insanity Wrap is heartened to know there are still anti-Communists in the Western Hemisphere.

We are disheartened to remember that people often have to live under Communism to become anti-Communists, but there you go.

Oh, Canada

Suddenly everything up north makes perfect sense.

And to think that all this time, Insanity Wrap thought that Justin Trudeau was merely Fidel Castro’s philosophical love child.

