California's $100 Million Bailout for... POT SELLERS? Yes, Pot Sellers

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. California Pot Bailout is today’s big crazy.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Geopolitical manspreading

Face masks are even grosser and more dangerous than you thought

Biden orders airlift of families of illegals into the US

We’ll get to the California pot bailout right after this short video that will shatter what little faith you have left in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

You now have to pass a racism test in order to tan this summer pic.twitter.com/niZjvQbbiJ — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2021

The Left went from “do your own thing” to “we have rules for who is allowed to enjoy the sun” so quickly that we totally saw it coming.

California Pot Bailout: Another Damn Thing We Have to Be Concerned About

What, are they high?

Apparently.

There is so much wrong here that Insanity Wrap is going to make a quick Bloody Mary before trying to unpack all of it.

We hope you’ll join us, if only virtually.

[three minutes later]

Selling weed in California is like… well, selling weed in California. Having lived for four years behind the Redwood Curtain in Humboldt County, California — the onetime pot capital of the world — Insanity Wrap can

tell you with complete assurance that there is nothing easier than selling pot in California.

Drunk college students play harder to get than California pot sales.

And it isn’t like the stuff is so hard to grow. They call it “weed” for a reason.

And yet Sacramento is doling out [drevilvoice] ONE HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS [/drevilvoice] to bail out the struggling legal pot industry.

Here’s why:

The California Legislature on Monday approved a $100-million plan to bolster California’s legal marijuana industry, which continues to struggle to compete with the large illicit pot market nearly five years after voters approved sales for recreational use.

Black markets are usually much more expensive than free markets, partly because the producers and sellers have to price in their risk, and partly because buyers are willing to pay a premium for illicit goods.

So it takes a herculean effort on the part of government to create a legal market that’s more expensive than a black market.

Yet that’s exactly what Sacramento has done, which is why we’re now seeing a California pot bailout.

To be clear: Sacramento didn’t legalize pot so much as they created a market-busting new regulatory scheme for the growers and sellers of a product that anyone who wanted, could get, prior to the market-busting new regulatory scheme.

Crazy, right?

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Did We Just Lose World War III?

Geopolitical Manspreading

Body language analysts are going to have a field day with this. Compare and contrast Putin with Biden. pic.twitter.com/L5fWKFjjvY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2021

Vlad Putin is a thug and a thief. He’s murdered his own people, stolen incalculable amounts of wealth from them, too, and been mugging Ukraine for years.

America needs a strong leader to stand up to thugs like Putin.

Instead, we have Presidentish Joe Biden, who as Ian Miles Cheong notes, in this clip, “is anxious, he has his legs crossed to subconsciously protect his soft bits and he grabs onto the nearest object (his flash cards) to mask his anxiety.”

Biden had 47 years to train for this moment.

Oops.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

You don’t want to know, but it is Insanity Wrap’s sad duty to let you know, regardless.

Half of the masks were contaminated with one or more strains of pneumonia-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with one or more strains of meningitis-causing bacteria. One-third were contaminated with dangerous, antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens. In addition, less dangerous pathogens were identified, including pathogens that can cause fever, ulcers, acne, yeast infections, strep throat, periodontal disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and more. The face masks studied were new or freshly-laundered before wearing and had been worn for 5 to 8 hours, most during in-person schooling by children aged 6 through 11.

We told you you didn’t want to know.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Harris vs. Biden Over Who Owns the Border Crisis

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

In perhaps its most extreme & lawless act yet, the Biden Administration has just announced a new program to airlift the minor relatives of illegal aliens into the United States from Central America—at taxpayer expense. It’s chain migration for lawbreakers.https://t.co/ayiKEKQQ6d — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 16, 2021

It seemed crazy enough when it became clear that President Porchlight was just going to undo anything Donald Trump did as president, no matter how efficacious for the country because it was something Trump did.

Having accomplished most of those things, what’s left for the Loki Administration to do?

Why, look around at the mess and figure out ways to make the rubble bounce.

You’d have to be the craziest person in the world to disagree.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

We aren’t sure exactly what this upstanding and concerned citizen is protesting, but it must be something extremely worthwhile to account for all those unpaid-for groceries.

Biden’s ’70s Show

Biden Land Management nominee 'collaborated with eco-terrorists,' traded testimony for immunityhttps://t.co/kL1arCj0C3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 16, 2021

But it’s the conservatives who are the radicals, we’re told again and again.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

—

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIPs also enjoy an ad-free experience and similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.