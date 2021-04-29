Insanity Wrap #196: Pelosi Prefers Chinese Communists to American Conservatives

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What do you call it when Nancy Pelosi pulls House media credentials from an American news outlet, but lets two Communist Chinese propaganda mouthpieces keep theirs?

Answer: We’d call it a tell, but it’s nothing you needed telling.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Compassionate lefty radio host srtreams “F*** The Police” on air, then kills one (allegedly)

CNN has a sexism problem serious enough to warrant an internal investigation

Which came first, the needle or the vaccine? (MSNBC says “needle”)

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

“Go away,” they explained:

The Epoch Times’ credentials were revoked by the House of Representatives press gallery, though Philipp said that they are yet to receive anything in writing pointing to specifically why this happened. Chinese state-run media outlets including Xinhua and People’s Daily, both associated with the Chinese Communist Party and its propaganda, still have their credentials and are allowed to cover Congress.

Let us be generous this one time and give Nancy Pelosi a tiny benefit of the doubt.

Suppose she truly believes that Epoch Times is nothing but a nasty propaganda outlet, and that it therefore should not have the privilege of access to the House press gallery.

Well, Insanity Wrap must ask our purely theoretical version of Nancy Pelosi: If a right-leaning propaganda outfit is unfit to be in your presence, then what makes two Chinese Communist Party mouthpieces fit?

To ask the question is to answer it.

Full disclosure: Insanity Wrap’s friend and former boss, Roger L. Simon, writes for Epoch Times.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

New York radio host streamed “f*** the police” rant hours before killing officer in hit-and-runhttps://t.co/B2Te8DCxUA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 29, 2021

Rest in peace, Officer Anastasios Tsako.

Details:

On Friday evening, a New York radio host live-streamed an expletive-filled rant on Facebook, proclaiming “F*** the police.” Hours later, she allegedly drove a vehicle into a police officer, killing him. The police officer, Anastasios Tsakos, a father of two, was directing traffic when Jessica Beauvais struck him before speeding off in the ghastly hit-and-run. She was later arrested and police found that her blood-alcohol level was almost twice the legal limit.

Beauvais and many other wokesters just like her, believe they are your moral betters and entitled to murderous behavior.

Insanity Wrap probably doesn’t need to actually make a Second Amendment reference, so let’s just pretend as though we did.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Liz Cheney Might Run for President, Hilarity Ensues

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Today’s craziest person is anyone who still doesn’t understand that wokeism’s victimhood cult makes this kind of thing inevitable:

“The assignment that included a YouTube poem with inappropriate language and material has been removed from the teachers learning management system content,” Engels added. “Parents and/or guardians of students enrolled in the impacted course have been contacted.“ She also told the Washington Examiner that the seventh grade language arts teacher has been placed on leave. The students were told to read and analyze the poem White Hollywood by Joe Limer.

Insanity Wrap watched the clip of Limer reciting his poem so that you wouldn’t have to. We’re here to tell you it reminded us of one of our favorite ad-libs in movie history.

In the excellent Clint Eastwood thriller, In the Line of Fire, would-be presidential assassin Mitch Leary (John Malkovich) recounts that JFK’s favorite poem was I have a rendez-vous with death. “That’s not a good poem,” Malkovich ad-libbed.

So true.

In any case, Insanity Wrap isn’t here to defend Hollywood.

If you want to see America’s bastions of racism, sexism, and outright abuse, stay far away from flyover country and head straight to our nation’s cultural and political capitals — all dominated by leftists.

What Were We Just Saying?

CNN Business launches internal investigation into treatment of female employeeshttps://t.co/9g2AYoRice — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 29, 2021

CNN might just have a problem with “workplace culture, not the behavior of an individual, according to two of the sources.”

And:

A female staffer informed Perlberg that female employees at CNN Business struggle to earn promotions or TV spots due to a “lack of transparency” in the process, adding that she felt that the company wanted “to keep as many people as possible at a low pay grade or stay in a certain box and that has led to women not being supported.”

Remember this, the next time CNN tries to tell you how toxic the decent parts of America are.

We Not Only Have the Worst Media, We Have the Worst Possible Media

This is hilarious. The needle, not the vaccine, is what's really important, says television news hero. https://t.co/tmr3gFyDYR — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 29, 2021

Insanity Wrap is forced to concede that is in fact a take.

It is the lamest attempt at a pro-Dem/anti-GOP take that we’ve seen in 40 years of watching politics, but yes, it is a take.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa — hang on a dang minute here.

Is the former UN ambassador and South Carolina governor of east Indian descent trying to con you into believing that minorities in this systemically racist country are allowed to open bank accounts, drive cars, or buy alcohol?

Because clearly, none of that happens, and requiring photo ID to vote is the most racist thing ever.

Wait… minorities can vote?

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Weighing the environmental impacts of pets, one expert suggested reducing the rate of dog and cat ownership in favor of other animals. In The Highlight, find other measures dog- and cat-lovers can take to reduce their pets' carbon footprint: https://t.co/RQEenJV8VM — Vox (@voxdotcom) April 27, 2021

The Insanity Wrap family has three beloved dogs, one Golden and two rescue mutts.

They are loved and spoiled and cherished and if anyone tries to make us reduce their carbon footprint (!!!), there’s going to be some violence.

We hope that clears up any misunderstanding on the part of the vole-lovers (or whatever) who inhabit the offices of Vox.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.