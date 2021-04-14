LIVE AT 3:30PM EASTERN THURSDAY: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

I don’t know about you, but I really very seriously need this week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

We started this podcast a year ago, with the idea of providing a little relief from the lockdown blues.

But I’m over those and hope you are, too.

Now, however, the Biden Blues is what’s wearing me down.

As I said on last week’s show, watching this gang operate, you’d swear all of Biden’s secretaries and undersecretaries and czars of this and czars of that are getting stoned together every night to help them figure out the absolute stupidest and/or most damaging thing they could possibly try to do the next day.

Do you have a better explanation?

Other than they’re just a bunch of damn commies, that is.

But fear not!

Stephen Kruiser and Bryan Preston and Your Truly can still deliver a marathon-length well of good cheer — enough to keep you (and me!) going through the whole week.

So, my apologies if this started off on a down note, but all three of us can promise you you’ll be feeling much better when this week’s show is all over.

Just be sure to do what we do, and pour yourself a lovely adult beverage or two.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!