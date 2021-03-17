Insanity Wrap #167: Did Joe Biden Just Fake Taking a Question from the Press?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is Presidentish Joe Biden capable of bending time and space, or are we just losing our minds?

Answer: Embrace the healing power of “and.”

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

More insurrection video — from the real one in Portland, not from that fake one in Washington

CNN tries to put the brakes on Gov. Ron DeSantis, steps on rakes instead

Joe’s mouth says No but his EOs say Yes

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Is this actually a faked Biden video?

Insanity Wrap’s Twitter feed blew up this morning with questionable-looking accounts making questionable claims about the veracity of this short clip of Presidentish Joe Biden taking a quick question from the press.

But after looking into it, it’s the video itself that’s questionable.

Watch President Porchlight’s plugs as he approaches the microphones. If that’s not a poorly-done greenscreen, then Insanity Wrap doesn’t have a clue what might be going on up there.

But then it gets worse.

Watch Biden’s right hand pass in front of both microphones in defiance of perspective. Look at the mics again, and they have that not-quite-there appearance of objects green-screened into a video without the proper lighting.

You might wonder — just as Insanity Wrap did — if the clip had been doctored by the weaponized autists at 4chan or some other internet prankster.

But the clip was run by both Bloomberg and The Hill, two publications that, whatever their actual merits, pass for reputable.

Here is the same moment, captured — or perhaps Insanity Wrap should have said “created” — from a different angle.

Same fake look to the mics, although the extended edit of his walking to Marine One appears genuine enough.

Insanity Wrap feels like we’re stuck in some fresh hell where we’re forced to spend eternity analyzing some lame ripoff of the Zupruder film like a demented version of Kevin Costner in JFK.

While we can’t say definitively if the clip is fake or merely weird, what does worry us is Biden’s Old Man Shuffle. Insanity Wrap noticed during the presidential debates last fall that Biden had lost a spring or two in his step to match the missing marbles in his skull.

Once begun, the process only gets worse.

POTUS-in-Waiting smiles her ghastly smile.

Fact-Check THIS, Pal

‘Find the fraud’: Trump pressured a Georgia elections investigator in a separate call legal experts say could amount to obstruction https://t.co/jwXPdHXgCn — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 9, 2021

Just once, we’d like the correction/retraction/hand-in-the-cookie-jar would get as much attention as the original bald-faced lie they swore to us was true.

Just once.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Honestly, Insanity Wrap isn’t sure why we keep posting these videos, except for the fact that there are still so many videos to post from the partly violent riots.

Once again, the anarcho-communist street thugs are attacking a federal building.

You wanted an insurrection, Democrats — well, you’ve had several in your own cities for almost a year now.

Care to do anything about that?

[crickets]

We thought not.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos presses Pres. Biden on the border crisis. "Do you have to say quite clearly, 'Don't come'? Biden: "Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don't come over…Don’t leave your town or city or community." https://t.co/fRtObTXY0c pic.twitter.com/m802Y3tVjg — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 16, 2021

His lips say “no” but his executive orders say “yes.”

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

(AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Heaven forfend!

In what is apparently supposed to be a straight news report by CNN’s Senior Washington Correspondent, Jeff Zeleny, we’re told that it’s wrong for America’s best big-state governor to take credit for the fact that his state is doing so well due to the decisions he made as governor.

Insanity Wrap is forced to suppose this is what passes for a hot take at CNN.

The third graf is a choice collection of innuendo, resentment, and FUD.

As many parts of the country embark on an uneasy march toward normalcy, Florida is not only back in business — it’s been in business for the better part of the past year. DeSantis’ gamble to take a laissez faire approach appears to be paying off — at least politically, at least for now, as other governors capturing attention in the opening phase of the pandemic now face steeper challenges.

There’s more farther down in Zeleny’s acid-reflux burp of a news report:

Throughout the pandemic, it’s that defiant and often combative DeSantis who has increasingly become the darling of Republicans. He declines most interview requests, including from CNN, even as he frequently appears on Fox News and other propaganda platforms.

Emphasis added because what is there left to say?

Actually, Insanity Wrap would like to say something directly to Zeleny: Jeff, how you gonna keep selling panic porn when it was the panic-mongers who were wrong every step of the way?

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

You’re getting recalled, @GavinNewsom! Congrats to the 2 million plus shop owners, restauranteurs, independents, Democrats, and apolitical people who made it happen. You know, real hardcore right wing Republican types… pic.twitter.com/oNBDA7r2sx — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 17, 2021

Insanity Wrap actually has mixed feelings about recall elections.

On the one hand, we like few things better than throwing the bastards out.

Preferably on their ear. When necessary, on a rail and/or with tar and feathers.

On the other hand, maybe voters should have to live with their bad decisions until the next regular election.

Maybe — just maybe — they’ll start making better decisions.

You may say we’re a dreamer, but we’re probably the only one.

One More Thing…

When you see it…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

