Insanity Wrap #162: Biden Has Lost Total Control of the Border, White House in Denial

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

At any rate, our southern border is no longer sane.

Former Texas state rep Dan Flynn posted to Facebook yesterday:

Illegal aliens on track to top last 3 years combined!! For all those concerned about illegals flooding into our country you should be concerned!!! As the Biden administration attempts to make immigration a major priority, including reforming Trump-era policies, all eyes are being drawn to the southern border. John Modlin, the interim chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Tuscon Sector, suggested that illegal border crossings in his area are on the rise in a recent interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.” “So right now we’re about a hundred percent over where we were this time this last fiscal year. We’ve already surpassed — in the first four months of this fiscal year we’ve already surpassed all of 2018. If the flow continues at the rate it is here, by the end of this fiscal year, we will have surpassed ‘18, ‘19 and ‘20 all combined,” Modlin said, specifically referencing the number of people who have been detained and later released. Further, according to Attkisson, “in just the last four months, border officials have intercepted and expelled more than 296,000 illegal border crossers.”

It gets worse.

For the first time ever, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “is shutting down three highway checkpoints in Arizona,” Fox News has reported, “as the overwhelmed agency struggles to get a grip on a rapidly escalating crisis at the southern border.”

The situation is so bad that it’s even complicating the organized crime problem in Mexico, where tens of thousands of people have died in that country’s cartel-fueled virtual civil war.

Mexico’s government is worried the new U.S. administration’s asylum policies are stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime, according to officials and internal assessments seen by Reuters. Ever since President Joe Biden won the White House vowing to undo the hardline approach of his predecessor Donald Trump, Mexico has both looked forward to an end to migration burdens imposed by Trump, and braced for a new influx of people.

Insanity Wrap isn’t exactly enjoying the show, but we are marveling at the irony of Mexico getting what America voted for, good and hard.

Naturally, it wouldn’t be a real crisis without the White House playing semantic games instead of fixing their broken-on-purpose policies: Biden press sec rejects ‘new labels’ when asked if there’s a border crisis.

We’re also old enough to remember when Donald Trump was going to antagonize our neighbors and allies.

Seems like old times already, doesn’t it?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

A manhunt is underway in Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of a man near the George Floyd "autonomous zone." https://t.co/uWpzQ7XK5P — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 9, 2021

Insanity Wrap would have you note the sign in the middle photo that reads: “You Are Now Entering the Free State of George Floyd.”

If we had our druthers, these rebels ought to be treated like the secessionists they claim to be.

You wanted an insurrection, Democrats — well, you’ve had several in your own cities for almost a year now.

Care to do anything about that?

[crickets]

We thought not.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

You couldn’t be more gaslit right now if you were Jim Carrey setting his own farts on fire in Dumb & Dumber.

Christian Toto reports that the “new president may be too competent to mock, they say with a straight face.”

The far-left Washington Post knows we see right through the charade. So it deploys a guest writer, author Richard Zoglin, to tell us we’re in big trouble if we don’t start lampooning President Joe Biden, and fast. The paper has its tongue in its cheek, of course, chuckling to its fellow progressives.

Do read Christian’s full report on the Democrat-Media Complex laughable narrative on the hyper-competent Presidentish Joe Biden that it shocked even Insanity Wrap’s jaded self.

We thought we were beyond that by now, but no.

Although on reflection, perhaps comedians haven’t parodied Biden for the same reason no one parodies Monty Python: He’s already as absurd as it gets.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

I dunno, guys, if our society's victims now include NYT reporters who get their names mentioned on Tucker Carlson and celebrated princesses who used to be TV actresses now living on $14.5M properties while hanging with Oprah, I feel like we've watered down victimhood a bit. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 10, 2021

Only a privileged leftist understands true suffering because only a privileged leftist truly suffers.

Insanity Wrap hopes that clears things up for you, but mostly we hope this is the last time we have to mention or even just think passingly about the “ingrate wastrel” and his palace-wrecking wife.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

These days, good news is where you find it — and today Insanity Wrap had to dig for the good news like we were trying to start a diamond mine in a sandpit.

So here you go:

Chaos erupted in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood Saturday night after a large party got out of control. According to the Boulder Police Department, it’s estimated 500-800 people gathered at the height of the riot. “This is an unlawful assembly. Due to riot conditions, you’re ordered to leave the area immediately,” a SWAT officer was heard announcing over an intercom at one point in the night. A CU Boulder student, who did not want to be identified, told Denver7 what happened Saturday night was a result of frustration over COVID-19 restrictions. “This is a culmination of kindred spirits that have come together to put on something beautiful: a rebellion, revolution,” the student said. “They feel like they’ve had their freedoms taken away from them by the school, by the county. This was a revolt.”

If a riot against overbearing and unconstitutional limits on our liberties is the best news we can find, then Insanity Wrap will take it.

There is hope for our college kids. It’s just a shame some of them needed such a big dose of their own medicine.

How About Some Data?

Worried about B.1.1.7 (variant originally found in UK) causing a major spike in the US? Florida is probably our best early signal Likely has highest proportion of B.1.1.7 infections in nation So here's graph so far in 2021. Steady, slow decline No bump yet Fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/pppaNgbyBg — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) March 10, 2021

So far, so good.

Insanity Wrap is pleased to remind you that life is pretty nice once you learn to filter out the panicmongering and look at the actual numbers.

A Totally Random Thought We Just Have to Share

Some had doubts in 1980 about Ronald Reagan’s electability because he had been divorced and remarried. But Insanity Wrap is convinced that we’re only two election cycles away from constitutionally requiring presidential candidates to twerk on stage with livestock.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

NEW: In a leaked post from a private Facebook group for UTLA union members only, teachers are warned not to post on social media if they go on spring break vacations because the optics would be bad for them while UTLA is refusing to return to "unsafe" in-person schooling @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/KxQc7k450T — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 9, 2021

Say, it is hard to argue that, isn’t it?

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap can’t argue with that — New Yorkers are indeed getting what they voted for so good and hard that it’s stuff they won’t even show on Game of Thrones.

H.L. Mencken always gets the last laugh, even if it is one of those tight, bitter laughs.

